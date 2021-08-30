Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lawrence Shankland exclusive: Belgium move can help me kick-start Scotland career

By Ewan Smith
August 30 2021, 12.15pm Updated: August 30 2021, 5.10pm
Lawrence Shankland hopes his move to Belgium can help him get back into the Scotland squad
Lawrence Shankland is ready to take the Jack Hendry route from Belgian football back into the Scotland national team.

Shankland suffered Euro 2020 heartbreak as he was left out of Steve Clarke’s squad for Scotland’s first major finals in 23 years.

The former Dundee United striker went to Wembley to see his country take on England with his dad as a fan.

He will watch from afar as Scotland face Denmark, Moldova and Austria in a World Cup qualifying triple header this week.

Ex-Dundee star Hendry reignited his Scotland career with a successful spell at Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Oostende.

Jack Hendry is making an impact in Belgium and Lawrence Shankland hopes to emulate him

And Shankland, capped three times by Scotland, hopes to do the same with new club Beerschot.

“There’s no reason why I can’t get back into the Scotland set-up via Belgian football,” Shankland told Courier Sport.

“I’ll be playing in a European league, against European defenders.

“It’s those kind of challenges you face when you go to international football.

Lawrence Shankland at Belgian side Beerschot.
Lawrence Shankland at Belgian side Beerschot. Pic courtesy of K. Beerschot V.A.

“Hopefully, if I am playing well and scoring goals I can come back into the Scotland squad.

“I’m not going to put mad pressure on myself. I just want to settle in here, enjoy my football and get some goals.

“But there’s a path to the Scotland squad from Belgium as Jack Hendry has shown.”

Shankland, 26, refuses to dwell on the disappointment of missing out on Euro 2020.

He was a regular in the Scotland squad during the qualifying campaign.

But Shankland feared the worst when he was left out of the last squad prior to Clarke naming his 26-man team for the finals.

He won’t let that disappointment deter him.

And if the prolific striker can hit the goal trail in Belgium, he will surely find his way back into the international set-up.

“In football you learn to deal with disappointment from a young age,” added Shankland.

“You have a lot of downs in this game.

“Missing out on the Euro 2020 squad wasn’t something I got too down about.

“I had an idea it would happen. I had missed out on the squad before the final Euros one was selected.

“At that point, I knew I would have had to have an unbelievable month to get back into the squad.

Lawrence Shankland
Lawrence Shankland helped Scotland reach Euro 2020 but missed out on the finals

“That never really materialised from myself or from our team performances at the end of the season.

“When the squad got announced I’d already half dealt with the disappointment.

“I went down to London to support Scotland because I’ve never seen the country play at a major tournament.

“If I wasn’t going to be there as a player it was something I still wanted to be a part of.

“I went to Wembley with my dad – it made for an easy Fathers’ Day!”

