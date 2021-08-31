Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Made in Scotland from girders: Lawrence Shankland set to sparkle in Belgium after Irn-Bru-inspired start

By Ewan Smith
August 31 2021, 8.00am
Lawrence Shankland was gifted a crate of Irn Bru after signing for Belgian side Beerschot PIC: K. Beerschot V.A
Lawrence Shankland is made in Scotland from girders just like Irn Bru – and a gift of our national drink has put the fizz into his new life in Belgium.

Irn Bru can be hard to find beyond Scottish shores but spotting one of our footballers abroad is often just as big a challenge.

Former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld has spent seven years plying his trade away from home in Portugal and Canada.

And while Shankland is just beginning his journey as a Scot abroad after his £1 million move from Dundee United to Belgian side Beerschot, he’s off to a good start.

Shankland is keen to embrace his new club, country and culture, having always dreamed of living abroad.

The French he picked up in school has already come in handy as he integrates into the multi-lingual dressing room at the Olympisch Stadion in Antwerp.

Shankland is waiting for his wife Nicole and daughter Eva to join him in Belgium.

But thanks to Beerschot, Shankland already has a small piece of Scotland with him.

“I’ve already managed to get a hold of Irn Bru in Belgium,” said Shankland. “I’ve got a source.

“Someone brought some into the club for me so that was a nice wee welcome.

“I miss my family as I’m on my own at the moment.

“But as soon as things settle and they can travel freely again I’ll get my family over and settled.

“I’m sure I’ll settle. I don’t know how often I’ve said: ‘I’d love to live somewhere else’ so this is my opportunity.

“This move takes me out of my comfort zone.

“As a Scottish person, it’s not something that happens often. We don’t tend to move abroad.

“The majority of Scottish players who leave the country go down to England so this was unusual.

Lawrence Shankland has quit Dundee United for a move to Belgium

“Before me, Jack Hendry came here last season and David Bates played in the league. Clubs here are now fishing in the Scottish market.

“It’s a totally different league, a different style of football and something I was keen to exploit.

“I’d never really thought about Belgium before.

“There hasn’t often been a pathway from Belgium to Scotland. Not many people have made that switch.

“That was probably part of the attraction for me – to try something different.

Freddy Frans inspired Lawrence Shankland to move to Belgium to try and emulate Jack Hendry

“It can improve me – not just as a player but as a person too.

“I’m going to throw myself into a different way of life and culture.

“It’s a big decision but one that can set me up well – not just in football but in life in general.

“I already feel comfortable.

“I was actually not too bad at French at school so when the French-speaking players talk there are a few words that ring a bell.

“Dutch may cause me more problems but when I get my housing situation sorted I’ll look at language lessons.”

Lawrence Shankland aims to make history in Belgium

Shankland aims to make an impact in Belgium PIC: K. Beerschot V.A

Beerschot have had a colourful history since the club was formed in 1899 as an offshot of local rivals Royal Antwerp.

They have been bankrupt twice – in 1999 and 2013.

A 12-year merger with Germinal Ekeren that saw them build links with Ajax ended in 2012, but saw them develop the likes of Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele.

Their second bankruptcy saw them start again in the regional leagues as K. Beerschot V.A. but the Antwerp side have tasted several years of glory.

Lawrence Shankland will wear the no 17 jersey for Beerschot PIC: K. Beerschot V.A

Five promotions in seven years took them back to the top flight in 2020.

In their first season back up, they narrowly missed out on the play-offs for the Europa Conference League.

Beerschot are currently bottom but are hoping Shankland’s goals can help them climb the table.

And after confiding in former United star Freddy Frans before making the switch, Shankland can’t wait to get off the mark.

“Freddy was the only person I spoke to,” said Shankland.

“I wanted knowledge that could come in handy for me before I made the decision to come over.

“He spoke highly of the place and luckily he wasn’t telling me any lies!

“Hopefully, my first goal won’t be too long in coming but it’s not something I want to put myself to get.”

