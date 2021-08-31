Former Rangers and Dundee midfielder Jamie Ness signs up at Forfar after training stint with Premiership outfit

Jamie Ness has become Gary Irvine’s latest recruit to Forfar Athletic.

The 30-year-old former Rangers midfielder has been out of the game since leaving Dundee in October 2020.

He had spent the last few months training with Premiership Motherwell hoping to impress Graham Alexander.

However, no contract was forthcoming from the Steelmen and the Loons have jumped at the chance to add an experienced midfielder to their ranks.

Both Irvine and assistant manager Scott Robertson were part of the Dens Park coaching staff while Ness was a Dundee player.

His time with the Dark Blues, though, was littered with injuries and he managed just 13 appearances.

That came after a long time down south following a 2012 move to Premier League Stoke City before spells with Scunthorpe and Plymouth.

New boss Irvine has led the Loons to an unbeaten start in their opening five League Two matches.

And he will have Ness available for the weekend Challenge Cup match at Raith Rovers.