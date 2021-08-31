Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Rangers and Dundee midfielder Jamie Ness signs up at Forfar after training stint with Premiership outfit

By George Cran
August 31 2021, 8.44am Updated: August 31 2021, 9.16am
Jamie Ness captained Dundee at Tannadice.

Jamie Ness has become Gary Irvine’s latest recruit to Forfar Athletic.

The 30-year-old former Rangers midfielder has been out of the game since leaving Dundee in October 2020.

He had spent the last few months training with Premiership Motherwell hoping to impress Graham Alexander.

However, no contract was forthcoming from the Steelmen and the Loons have jumped at the chance to add an experienced midfielder to their ranks.

Both Irvine and assistant manager Scott Robertson were part of the Dens Park coaching staff while Ness was a Dundee player.

His time with the Dark Blues, though, was littered with injuries and he managed just 13 appearances.

That came after a long time down south following a 2012 move to Premier League Stoke City before spells with Scunthorpe and Plymouth.

New boss Irvine has led the Loons to an unbeaten start in their opening five League Two matches.

And he will have Ness available for the weekend Challenge Cup match at Raith Rovers.

