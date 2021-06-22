Scotland team named for do or die Croatia clash – and Stuart Armstrong comes in for Billy Gilmour

The Scotland team to face Croatia at Hampden has been named.

And Steve Clarke has opted to replace Billy Gilmour with Stuart Armstrong in midfield.

A positive Covid-19 test robbed Wembley hero Gilmour of a sure start against the Croats at Hampden.

But Scots boss Clarke challenged whoever came into the side to seize their chance to help make national team history – and former Dundee United star Armstrong is the man charged with doing it.

Elsewhere, David Marshall has retained his place in goal, with Scott McTominay, Grant Hanley and Kieran Tierney in front of him.

Your Scotland team taking on Croatia at Hampden this evening. Let's do this.#EURO2020 | #SCO pic.twitter.com/aUXZUndh5X — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 22, 2021

John McGinn and Callum McGregor will line up alongside Armstrong in midfield, with Stephen O’Donnell and Andy Robertson at wing back.

Up front, Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes will reprise their partnership – and hope to turn chances into goals.