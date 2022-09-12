St Johnstone were kept out of the loop for Hibs and SPFL Friday night football experiment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone only found out about the move to bring forward next month’s Premiership clash with Hibs minutes before it was announced, Courier Sport understands.

The switch from October 22 to 21 has been dressed up as a bold experiment by the SPFL and the two clubs to gauge supporters’ appetite for Friday night top-flight football.

In their Monday morning website statement Hibs, who have cut ticket prices to £10 and £5 for the match which now kicks off at 7.30pm, said: “After discussions with the SPFL, Police Scotland, and St Johnstone, we requested to move the fixture to trial a new initiative for the Club, and the league, by bringing back Friday night football.

“A leader and innovator in Scotland, we are trying something different and want to create a special atmosphere under the lights at Easter Road.”

• £10 adult tickets

• £5 concession tickets

However, the Perth club hadn’t actually been part of the decision-making process or talks about a bigger picture.

The switch was made as part of an announcement encompassing two Aberdeen v Dundee United matches, which will now have 6pm Saturday starts.

Before the Hibs v Saints change, the two Edinburgh clubs were in the unusual position of being due to play at home on the same day, with all the policing issues that would bring.

Hearts are scheduled to face Celtic at 12.30pm at Tynecastle, live on Sky Sports.