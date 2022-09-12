Dundee boss Gary Bowyer offers huge Zak Rudden fitness update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee star Zak Rudden will be available to face Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.

Fears were raised over the Dark Blues striker after he was stretchered off in the 3-0 win over Queen’s Park.

The hit man was lifted from the pitch in obvious discomfort after a 26-minute cameo from the bench.

But the hit man has made a rapid recovery – and is set to return to the squad for the visit of Billy Dodds’ Caley Jags.

Dee boss Gary Bowyer revealed: “Zak would have made it against Cove, he had trained well.

“It was a bang on the nerve he took so it cleared up quickly and we were relieved to hear that.

“He’s been training since and will be available for the Inverness game on Saturday.”

Rudden has notched three goals in his last four appearances for Dundee – and his return is a huge boost to Bowyer’s squad, which remains light at the top end of the pitch, with Alex Jakubiak and Cillian Sheridan both still sidelined.