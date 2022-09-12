Dundee boss Gary Bowyer offers huge Zak Rudden fitness update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer offers huge Zak Rudden fitness update

By Sean Hamilton
September 12 2022, 10.27pm Updated: September 13 2022, 10.00am
Dundee striker Zak Rudden.
Fit again: Dundee striker Zak Rudden.

Dundee star Zak Rudden will be available to face Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.

Fears were raised over the Dark Blues striker after he was stretchered off in the 3-0 win over Queen’s Park.

The hit man was lifted from the pitch in obvious discomfort after a 26-minute cameo from the bench.

But the hit man has made a rapid recovery – and is set to return to the squad for the visit of Billy Dodds’ Caley Jags.

Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen's Park.
Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen’s Park.

Dee boss Gary Bowyer revealed: “Zak would have made it against Cove, he had trained well.

“It was a bang on the nerve he took so it cleared up quickly and we were relieved to hear that.

“He’s been training since and will be available for the Inverness game on Saturday.”

Rudden has notched three goals in his last four appearances for Dundee – and his return is a huge boost to Bowyer’s squad, which remains light at the top end of the pitch, with Alex Jakubiak and Cillian Sheridan both still sidelined.

