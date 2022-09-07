Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives mixed news on Zak Rudden injury and shares Jordan Marshall and Shaun Byrne updates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives mixed news on Zak Rudden injury and shares Jordan Marshall and Shaun Byrne updates

By Scott Lorimer
September 7 2022, 10.30pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has provided an update on Zak Rudden, Jordan Marshall and Shaun Byrne
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has provided an update on Zak Rudden, Jordan Marshall and Shaun Byrne

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is set to give striker Zak Rudden until the last moment before deciding if he can be involved in Friday night’s game with Cove Rangers.

The 22-year-old forward was stretchered off late-on during Saturday’s match at Dens Park.

Bowyer told Courier Sport earlier this week that medics were waiting for the swelling in his knee to go down before making a full assessment.

Good and bad news on Rudden

Now, he revealed the prognosis is not as bad as first feared, but his forward is still not in the clear yet.

“The good news is that he was back running this morning,” Bowyer said of Rudden.

“At the time we were expecting the worst. It looks like he’s taken an unbelievable whack on the nerve down the outside of his leg.

Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen's Park.
Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen’s Park.

“He lost feeling in his foot on the day. That has slowly taken its time to get back.

“We’ll give him as long as possible to see if he can be involved on Friday, which, if he can, will be magnificent.

“You saw the impact he made with the other two to get a goal. That’s what I really like about him.

“He wants to score goals; he’s working hard in areas we can feel we can get some improvement from him.

“He’s a bubbly character around the place so we are delighted it was nothing too serious in the end.”

Marshall update

While there is a slim chance of Rudden making a comeback, it looks like Friday could come too soon for left back Jordan Marshall.

There is some positive progress, however.

“Jordan Marshall has trained this week. That has been good,” he said.

Jordan Marshall is still working his way back to fitness.
Jordan Marshall is still working his way back to fitness.

“He had a kick on the foot against Ayr, which was badly swollen and it took longer than anticipated to settle down.”

Bowyer continues to look for loan additions or suitable free agents to boost his squad, with domestic arrivals and departures still possible until October 1.

One player who is not likely to be leaving soon is Shaun Byrne.

The Dark Blues fans’ favourite was told he was free to find another club last month but no move has materialised.

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.

Bowyer has revealed that is because he has been struggling with a thigh knock picked up in his last appearance one month ago.

“[Byrne’s] main objective is to get fit,” the Dee boss said. “He came off injured against Raith.

“He has tried to come back a couple of times and some setbacks.

“It’s a case now of getting to the bottom of it properly and getting him rehabbed so he doesn’t break down again.”

