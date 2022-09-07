Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives mixed news on Zak Rudden injury and shares Jordan Marshall and Shaun Byrne updates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is set to give striker Zak Rudden until the last moment before deciding if he can be involved in Friday night’s game with Cove Rangers.

The 22-year-old forward was stretchered off late-on during Saturday’s match at Dens Park.

Bowyer told Courier Sport earlier this week that medics were waiting for the swelling in his knee to go down before making a full assessment.

Good and bad news on Rudden

Now, he revealed the prognosis is not as bad as first feared, but his forward is still not in the clear yet.

“The good news is that he was back running this morning,” Bowyer said of Rudden.

“At the time we were expecting the worst. It looks like he’s taken an unbelievable whack on the nerve down the outside of his leg.

“He lost feeling in his foot on the day. That has slowly taken its time to get back.

“We’ll give him as long as possible to see if he can be involved on Friday, which, if he can, will be magnificent.

“You saw the impact he made with the other two to get a goal. That’s what I really like about him.

“He wants to score goals; he’s working hard in areas we can feel we can get some improvement from him.

“He’s a bubbly character around the place so we are delighted it was nothing too serious in the end.”

Marshall update

While there is a slim chance of Rudden making a comeback, it looks like Friday could come too soon for left back Jordan Marshall.

There is some positive progress, however.

“Jordan Marshall has trained this week. That has been good,” he said.

“He had a kick on the foot against Ayr, which was badly swollen and it took longer than anticipated to settle down.”

Bowyer continues to look for loan additions or suitable free agents to boost his squad, with domestic arrivals and departures still possible until October 1.

One player who is not likely to be leaving soon is Shaun Byrne.

The Dark Blues fans’ favourite was told he was free to find another club last month but no move has materialised.

Bowyer has revealed that is because he has been struggling with a thigh knock picked up in his last appearance one month ago.

“[Byrne’s] main objective is to get fit,” the Dee boss said. “He came off injured against Raith.

“He has tried to come back a couple of times and some setbacks.

“It’s a case now of getting to the bottom of it properly and getting him rehabbed so he doesn’t break down again.”