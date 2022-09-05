Gary Bowyer gives Zak Rudden injury update as Dundee boss continues search for new striker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are still sweating over the fitness of Zak Rudden ahead of Friday’s clash with Cove Rangers.

The 22-year-old left the Dens Park pitch on a stretcher late in the Dark Blues’ 3-0 win over Queen’s Park.

It had been an action-packed 26 minutes for Rudden after coming on as a substitute and netting his side’s third goal before being scythed down by Stephen Eze.

Rudden update

The former Partick man looked in real discomfort after the challenge.

Days on, Dee medics are still waiting for the swelling on his knee to go down before being able to judge the severity of his injury.

“We are still waiting for it to settle down,” Bowyer said on Rudden’s condition. “We will know more as the week goes on.

“It was the manner in how he went down and how he was – with getting stretchered off there is that cause for concern.

“We are just waiting on further diagnosis because he lost a bit of feeling in his leg. It was a challenge from behind, it’s not an ideal situation for us.

“Obviously, the game is a day earlier this week but that’s what happens and we just have to get on with it.”

Bowyer also offered an update on forwards Cillian Sheridan and Alex Jakubiak.

He said: “Cillian and Alex are on the road to recovery. Cillian was a very long-term one with his Achillies operation.

“Coming back from being out a long time you do pick up niggles which has what’s happened to him along the way.

“We haven’t been stupid and rushed him. It’s a case of building him up with weeks of conditioning before he goes back in.

“It’s the same with Alex, his recovery has taken a bit longer than we hoped for initially.”

Striker search continues

As it stands, that could leave the Dee with just one recognised striker, Zach Robinson, going into Friday’s clash at the Balmoral Stadium.

Bowyer still has the option to bring in a player from another Scottish club with the domestic loan window open until October 1.

Additional firepower up front is something he is actively pursuing, but he admits the right player will be difficult to source.

“The pool we can select from has become smaller,” he explained.

“The majority of people we have asked have tight squads, so there are not many clubs that are looking to loan players out.

“It is something we are still looking at.”