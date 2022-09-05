Gary Bowyer gives Zak Rudden injury update as Dundee boss continues search for new striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer gives Zak Rudden injury update as Dundee boss continues search for new striker

By Scott Lorimer
September 5 2022, 10.30pm
Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen's Park.
Dundee striker Zak Rudden on a stretcher after suffering injury against Queen's Park.

Dundee are still sweating over the fitness of Zak Rudden ahead of Friday’s clash with Cove Rangers.

The 22-year-old left the Dens Park pitch on a stretcher late in the Dark Blues’ 3-0 win over Queen’s Park.

It had been an action-packed 26 minutes for Rudden after coming on as a substitute and netting his side’s third goal before being scythed down by Stephen Eze.

Rudden update

The former Partick man looked in real discomfort after the challenge.

Days on, Dee medics are still waiting for the swelling on his knee to go down before being able to judge the severity of his injury.

“We are still waiting for it to settle down,” Bowyer said on Rudden’s condition. “We will know more as the week goes on.

“It was the manner in how he went down and how he was – with getting stretchered off there is that cause for concern.

Zak Rudden scored Dundee's third against Queen's Park but had to be replaced late on.
Zak Rudden scored Dundee’s third against Queen’s Park but had to be replaced late on.

“We are just waiting on further diagnosis because he lost a bit of feeling in his leg. It was a challenge from behind, it’s not an ideal situation for us.

“Obviously, the game is a day earlier this week but that’s what happens and we just have to get on with it.”

Bowyer also offered an update on forwards Cillian Sheridan and Alex Jakubiak.

He said: “Cillian and Alex are on the road to recovery. Cillian was a very long-term one with his Achillies operation.

Jakubiak is still working his way back to fitness.
Jakubiak is still working his way back to fitness.

“Coming back from being out a long time you do pick up niggles which has what’s happened to him along the way.

“We haven’t been stupid and rushed him. It’s a case of building him up with weeks of conditioning before he goes back in.

“It’s the same with Alex, his recovery has taken a bit longer than we hoped for initially.”

Striker search continues

As it stands, that could leave the Dee with just one recognised striker, Zach Robinson, going into Friday’s clash at the Balmoral Stadium.

Bowyer still has the option to bring in a player from another Scottish club with the domestic loan window open until October 1.

Additional firepower up front is something he is actively pursuing, but he admits the right player will be difficult to source.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer congratulates striker Zach Robinson after their win on Saturday.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer congratulates striker Zach Robinson after their win on Saturday.

“The pool we can select from has become smaller,” he explained.

“The majority of people we have asked have tight squads, so there are not many clubs that are looking to loan players out.

“It is something we are still looking at.”

