Tayside dentist says it’s time for revolution of ‘outdated’ system as crisis deepens

A Tayside dentist says it’s time for the Scottish Government to ‘invest and revolutionise’ as the crisis in dentistry deepens.

Dr Rami Sarraf is calling for action and says it’s time to overhaul what he claims is an “out of date” industry once and for all.

He’s speaking out as Dundee dentists say they are no longer able to take on NHS patients.

And he reveals dentistry students are having to study history of dentistry alongside modern techniques – so they can carry out work the way it’s done on the NHS.

Last week a Dundee student told how he almost died after being unable to see a dentist and contracting sepsis.

Dr Rami Sarraf, owner and clinical director at First Alba Healthcare with practices in Dundee, Forfar, Kinross and Newburgh, says the NHS dentistry system is in crisis.

This is partly due to the Statement of dental renumeration (the system dentists use to claim payment for NHS patients’ treatment, from the government).

‘Not fit for purpose’

It has a focus on treatment and not prevention Dr Sarraf says.

“We are working with a system that’s over 40 years old, is outdated and not properly funded.

“It’s not fit for purpose.

“Practices who have NHS patients will tell you depending on the size of the procedure it costs more to deliver it than they’re getting back,” he continues.

“The more complicated the procedure the bigger financial loss, it’s not viable for them.

‘Losing staff’

“We are seeing practices losing staff because the job is getting too stressful and they’re overwhelmed with the work.

“Young dentists are petrified to work with such an out of date system and we are losing them to other countries.

“It’s so frustrating for them.

“They complete their training, finish a modern qualification and then have to take a course in the history of dentistry.

“Why? To be able to carry out the work the way it’s done on the NHS.”

“The solution is reform and a focus on prevention and education.”

Prevent gum disease to tackle crisis

He says a lack of focus and investment from the Scottish Government on gum disease and prevention needs to be reversed.

“Years of ignoring prevention have led us to where we are today.

“Prevention is easy to do, but time consuming and needs investment.

“It’s estimated around 70% of the adult population have moderate to severe gum disease which means they’re likely to lose their teeth.

“But there’s no awareness and we need a campaign to educate people.”

It’s also time for the government to talk to everyone in the industry – including dental nurses and technicians.

“The government aren’t talking to us – there’s been no serious discussions at all. But we need reform.”

‘Dental health matters’

Public Health Minister Maree Todd says the Scottish Government continues to provide NHS dental services with an “unprecedented” level of financial support.

She adds dentists receive an additional 30% payment on each treatment they provide under the new system of interim support.

And this applies equally to all fees and treatments.

Childsmile expansion

Education and prevention are vital elements of oral health care she adds.

A £1.3 million expansion to Childsmile was confirmed in February and last week she joined dental nurses and teachers to see work in action.

She adds: “We will continue to work closely with the sector to deliver meaningful and sustainable changes to the provision of NHS dental services to tackle the backlog and ensure everyone can access the treatment they need.

“It is our ambition to regather momentum and ensure we have a NHS dental service that is unequalled in the world today.”