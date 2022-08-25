Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a new club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a new club

By George Cran
August 25 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has revealed his reasons for telling midfielder Shaun Byrne he could find a new club.

Much of the Dens Park fanbase were surprised to learn the 29-year-old would likely be moving on before next Thursday’s transfer deadline, as reported by Courier Sport.

Byrne has spent three years with the Dark Blues, playing a key role as lynchpin in the middle of the park.

But his time at the club could be coming to an end.

Reasons

Now manager Bowyer has stated his reasons for allowing the former Dunfermline and Livingston man to move on.

“I’m surprised it got to the stage it did in the media because it was a private conversation between myself and Shaun,” Bowyer said when asked about the situation.

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.

“I just feel at the moment we have Joe Grayson coming in, Ben Williamson coming back, Jordan McGhee back, Max Anderson and Josh Mulligan in there.

“So it was a case of if we can help somebody out here which also helps us…

“It’s if the opportunity arose, as long as it was the right deal for everybody, I wasn’t averse to him going and getting games.

“But at the same time, if nothing comes from it, he’s still part of the squad.

“Shaun isn’t a bad person or anything like that, it was just a footballing decision based on what I’ve just mentioned, nothing more than that.

Joe Grayson is a new midfield signing for Dundee.

“If you look at our squad, probably the area where we are well covered is that area in the middle of the park.

“We are possibly looking at playing two up top soon as well which then we don’t have three in midfield.

“It’s just a case of looking at that and going from there really.”

Any offers?

The transfer deadline for Scottish clubs slams shut next Thursday at midnight.

The question now is how many options Byrne may have over the next seven days.

And there has already been some interest.

“There’s been one little enquiry but nothing more than that,” Bowyer added.

