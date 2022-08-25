Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a new club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has revealed his reasons for telling midfielder Shaun Byrne he could find a new club.

Much of the Dens Park fanbase were surprised to learn the 29-year-old would likely be moving on before next Thursday’s transfer deadline, as reported by Courier Sport.

Byrne has spent three years with the Dark Blues, playing a key role as lynchpin in the middle of the park.

But his time at the club could be coming to an end.

Reasons

Now manager Bowyer has stated his reasons for allowing the former Dunfermline and Livingston man to move on.

“I’m surprised it got to the stage it did in the media because it was a private conversation between myself and Shaun,” Bowyer said when asked about the situation.

“I just feel at the moment we have Joe Grayson coming in, Ben Williamson coming back, Jordan McGhee back, Max Anderson and Josh Mulligan in there.

“So it was a case of if we can help somebody out here which also helps us…

“It’s if the opportunity arose, as long as it was the right deal for everybody, I wasn’t averse to him going and getting games.

“But at the same time, if nothing comes from it, he’s still part of the squad.

“Shaun isn’t a bad person or anything like that, it was just a footballing decision based on what I’ve just mentioned, nothing more than that.

“If you look at our squad, probably the area where we are well covered is that area in the middle of the park.

“We are possibly looking at playing two up top soon as well which then we don’t have three in midfield.

“It’s just a case of looking at that and going from there really.”

Any offers?

The transfer deadline for Scottish clubs slams shut next Thursday at midnight.

The question now is how many options Byrne may have over the next seven days.

And there has already been some interest.

“There’s been one little enquiry but nothing more than that,” Bowyer added.