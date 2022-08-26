Fife sweet shop owner defies odds to beat cancer twice after terminal diagnosis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Life is about to get sweeter for Fife candy shop owner June George, who has beaten cancer for a second time.

June, who runs Aye Candy in Burntisland, was given a terminal cancer diagnosis last year and told she only had around a year left to live.

A scan showed her cervical cancer had spread to her liver and she was given a terminal diagnosis.

It came just 10 years after she survived a battle with breast cancer.

Now the 55-year-old has defied the odds to make a full recovery for a second time and is 100% cancer free.

‘I wasn’t ready to die’ says Aye Candy Burntisland owner

June said: “The diagnosis was brutal but I refused to be beaten and vowed to fight to survive.

“I remember thinking I had far too much to live for and wasn’t ready to die.”

“It has been worth all the pain and suffering to still be here with my family.”

June, had 11 courses of radiotherapy followed by what she described as a cocktail of chemotherapy.

She said: “At times it was brutal but it has been so worth it.

“I have now been told that I am cancer free – this is the second time I have beaten cancer.”

In 2011 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and survived that.

She said: “A year ago I was told I had terminal stage four cancer.

“Now, my latest scans show that my cervix and my liver are 100% cancer free.

“This was more than the best news I was hoping for.

“It means I can now plan a future and carry on enjoying my life.”

Despite getting the all-clear, the radiotherapy left June with a damaged bladder and bowel, both of which need to be removed.

She said: “In two weeks time I go for a big operation.

“I will have two stoma bags fitted and will take between three to six months to recover from that.

“However, after fearing that I could be dead by now I’m not complaining.”

Looking to the future

As well as looking after her shop, June is already planning her next adventures for when her recovery is complete, including a trip to Australia to visit family.

She said: “I never thought this would be possible for me but it is.

“I would like my story to give hope and inspiration to others and show that no matter how desperate things seem there is always a chance for the future.

“It has been a complete rollercoaster ride for me and my family but I’m still here.

“It has been worth all the pain and suffering to still be here with my family.”