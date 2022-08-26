Fife sweet shop owner defies odds to beat cancer twice after terminal diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife sweet shop owner defies odds to beat cancer twice after terminal diagnosis

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 26 2022, 5.45am
June George has beaten cancer for a second time.

Life is about to get sweeter for Fife candy shop owner June George, who has beaten cancer for a second time.

June, who runs Aye Candy in Burntisland, was given a terminal cancer diagnosis last year and told she only had around a year left to live.

A scan showed her cervical cancer had spread to her liver and she was given a terminal diagnosis.

It came just 10 years after she survived a battle with breast cancer.

Now the 55-year-old has defied the odds to make a full recovery for a second time and is 100% cancer free.

‘I wasn’t ready to die’ says Aye Candy Burntisland owner

June said: “The diagnosis was brutal but I refused to be beaten and vowed to fight to survive.

“I remember thinking I had far too much to live for and wasn’t ready to die.”

“It has been worth all the pain and suffering to still be here with my family.”

June, had 11 courses of radiotherapy followed by what she described as a cocktail of chemotherapy.

She said: “At times it was brutal but it has been so worth it.

“I have now been told that I am cancer free – this is the second time I have beaten cancer.”

June survived despite her terminal diagnosis.

In 2011 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and survived that.

She said: “A year ago I was told I had terminal stage four cancer.

“Now, my latest scans show that my cervix and my liver are 100% cancer free.

“This was more than the best news I was hoping for.

“It means I can now plan a future and carry on enjoying my life.”

June is looking forward to the future and planning a trip to Australia.

Despite getting the all-clear, the radiotherapy left June with a damaged bladder and bowel, both of which need to be removed.

She said: “In two weeks time I go for a big operation.

“I will have two stoma bags fitted and will take between three to six months to recover from that.

“However, after fearing that I could be dead by now I’m not complaining.”

Looking to the future

As well as looking after her shop, June is already planning her next adventures for when her recovery is complete, including a trip to Australia to visit family.

She said: “I never thought this would be possible for me but it is.

June in her High Street sweetie shop.

“I would like my story to give hope and inspiration to others and show that no matter how desperate things seem there is always a chance for the future.

“It has been a complete rollercoaster ride for me and my family but I’m still here.

“It has been worth all the pain and suffering to still be here with my family.”

