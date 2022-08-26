Growing calls for action over Fife carers fuel crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Growing calls for action over Fife carers fuel crisis

By Cara Forrester
August 26 2022, 5.53am
There's growing calls for action to help care workers.

Support is growing for cash-strapped care workers in Fife hit with soaring fuel costs.

Care workers tell us they are struggling to do their jobs because of the cost of petrol and diesel.

Local politicians and unions are calling for action and say far more must be done.

As fears over winter care provision grow, we hear from them and ask the Scottish Government for an update on their plans.

Carer workers fear rising fuel costs could impact care at home in Fife.

Care workers in Fife working for independent providers told us last week they’re struggling to do their jobs because of rising fuel costs.

Fuel or eating

Most of them use their own cars to visit clients.

And they tell us the mileage rates they’re paid aren’t covering their work, as fuel prices increase.

Some are making choices between fuelling their cars or eating – or even having to borrow money to finish a shift.

What are Fife carers paid for mileage?

The rate of mileage varies between employers. For some staff, it can be as low as 20p per mile.

Care organisations say that’s because the hourly contractual rate they get from the local authority doesn’t reflect the actual mileage travelled by staff.

Sara is one of the carers who spoke out.

Sara Whitelaw from Glenrothes works for Connected Care Service and says fuel is now her second-biggest monthly expense, after her rent.

“I’m paying about £400 a month, minimum,” she says.

“There are staff leaving because of it. And I’ve thought of it too.”

It has also created inequality between them and those working for local authorities and the NHS.

Local authority care staff are paid a mileage rate of up to 45p per mile.

NHS staff are paid 61p a mile.

Who’s now calling for action for Fife carers?

Fife politicians have added to the calls to address the issues facing the sector:

  • Councillor Graeme Downie – a member of Fife Health and Social Care Board – says a rise in fuel allowance on expenses for all home care workers is needed.
  • Willie Rennie MSP says the situation is at breaking point and the Scottish Government aren’t working with the urgency that’s needed.
Councillor Graeme Downie.
  • Councillor David Graham, Fife Council’s spokesperson for health and social care is asking the Health and Social Care Partnership to look at what can be done for those working in home care – including third sector and private providers.
  • Alex Rowley MSP is calling on the Scottish Government to treat carers properly to tackle the recruitment and retention crisis.

Fife unions also want action, including better pay and conditions.

Unite launched a campaign and want a £15 an hour minimum pay for all care workers.

They also say introducing national terms and conditions will stop inequalities.

Unite launched a campaign to drive up pay, terms & conditions for care workers.

Unite’s Scottish Convenor John Gillespie says: “The issues around retention of care workers and the failures to recruit are getting worse.

“The main reason for this is the poor pay and poor terms and conditions, particularly in the private sector workforce.”

Use reserves to support staff

Debbie Thompson, Unison Fife Branch Secretary, say they support an increase to mileage rates.

She adds they’d urge Integrated Joint Boards to use financial reserves to support staff.

Pocket Money
Care workers in Fife are struggling to make ends meet.

“The care sector is facing a recruitment crisis.

“Unless we start to recognise the value of social care staff – that includes financial assistance – we will continue to see increasing vacancies in this sector.”

Rachel Payne from Fife Care At Home Collaborative gave thanks to everyone campaigning on behalf of home care workers.

Any proposed increase would be “a welcome step in the right direction,” she says.

Rachel Payne from the Collaborative.

But she adds: “With the current cost of living crisis, this proposed increase must be fully funded.

“Otherwise, this could really impact the sustainability of home care providers who would struggle financially to pay the increase and backdate it.

“Longer term, home care must be resourced appropriately so providers can pay their staff an inflationary rate and address inequalities.”

What does the Government say?

Despite the growing calls for action, the Scottish Government didn’t have anything new to say on the issue this week.

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said in a statement last week the government understands the impact the increase in fuel prices is having on social care providers and staff.

Government Minister Kevin Stewart says he understands the impact on care workers.

He also confirmed he’s instructed officials to investigate ways to support staff and would be writing to the UK Government to press them to help too.

The Scottish Government tell us this week this is still the most up to date position on the issue.

