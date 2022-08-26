Growing calls for action over Fife carers fuel crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Support is growing for cash-strapped care workers in Fife hit with soaring fuel costs.

Care workers tell us they are struggling to do their jobs because of the cost of petrol and diesel.

Local politicians and unions are calling for action and say far more must be done.

As fears over winter care provision grow, we hear from them and ask the Scottish Government for an update on their plans.

Care workers in Fife working for independent providers told us last week they’re struggling to do their jobs because of rising fuel costs.

Fuel or eating

Most of them use their own cars to visit clients.

And they tell us the mileage rates they’re paid aren’t covering their work, as fuel prices increase.

Some are making choices between fuelling their cars or eating – or even having to borrow money to finish a shift.

What are Fife carers paid for mileage?

The rate of mileage varies between employers. For some staff, it can be as low as 20p per mile.

Care organisations say that’s because the hourly contractual rate they get from the local authority doesn’t reflect the actual mileage travelled by staff.

Sara Whitelaw from Glenrothes works for Connected Care Service and says fuel is now her second-biggest monthly expense, after her rent.

“I’m paying about £400 a month, minimum,” she says.

“There are staff leaving because of it. And I’ve thought of it too.”

It has also created inequality between them and those working for local authorities and the NHS.

Local authority care staff are paid a mileage rate of up to 45p per mile.

NHS staff are paid 61p a mile.

Who’s now calling for action for Fife carers?

Fife politicians have added to the calls to address the issues facing the sector:

Councillor Graeme Downie – a member of Fife Health and Social Care Board – says a rise in fuel allowance on expenses for all home care workers is needed.

Willie Rennie MSP says the situation is at breaking point and the Scottish Government aren’t working with the urgency that’s needed.

Councillor David Graham, Fife Council’s spokesperson for health and social care is asking the Health and Social Care Partnership to look at what can be done for those working in home care – including third sector and private providers.

Alex Rowley MSP is calling on the Scottish Government to treat carers properly to tackle the recruitment and retention crisis.

Fife unions also want action, including better pay and conditions.

Unite launched a campaign and want a £15 an hour minimum pay for all care workers.

They also say introducing national terms and conditions will stop inequalities.

Unite’s Scottish Convenor John Gillespie says: “The issues around retention of care workers and the failures to recruit are getting worse.

“The main reason for this is the poor pay and poor terms and conditions, particularly in the private sector workforce.”

Use reserves to support staff

Debbie Thompson, Unison Fife Branch Secretary, say they support an increase to mileage rates.

She adds they’d urge Integrated Joint Boards to use financial reserves to support staff.

“The care sector is facing a recruitment crisis.

“Unless we start to recognise the value of social care staff – that includes financial assistance – we will continue to see increasing vacancies in this sector.”

Rachel Payne from Fife Care At Home Collaborative gave thanks to everyone campaigning on behalf of home care workers.

Any proposed increase would be “a welcome step in the right direction,” she says.

But she adds: “With the current cost of living crisis, this proposed increase must be fully funded.

“Otherwise, this could really impact the sustainability of home care providers who would struggle financially to pay the increase and backdate it.

“Longer term, home care must be resourced appropriately so providers can pay their staff an inflationary rate and address inequalities.”

What does the Government say?

Despite the growing calls for action, the Scottish Government didn’t have anything new to say on the issue this week.

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said in a statement last week the government understands the impact the increase in fuel prices is having on social care providers and staff.

He also confirmed he’s instructed officials to investigate ways to support staff and would be writing to the UK Government to press them to help too.

The Scottish Government tell us this week this is still the most up to date position on the issue.