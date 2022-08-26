£4 million of investment at Seaton Estate holiday park in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£4 million of investment at Seaton Estate holiday park in Arbroath

By Rob McLaren
August 26 2022, 5.55am Updated: August 26 2022, 8.08am
Crown Parks owner Cresswell Welsh at Seaton Estate in Arbroath.
Crown Parks owner Cresswell Welsh at Seaton Estate in Arbroath.

The Seaton Estate in Arbroath is investing more than £4 million into the holiday and residential park.

Seaton Estate has around 350 holiday homes and 350 residential properties.

The estate has undergone an overhaul of its facilities to benefit residents and holiday visitors.

Owned by Crown Parks Ltd, a new restaurant, the Kilt & Tartan, opened in June.

It also refurbished its three bars and entertainment facilities.

Seaton Estate investments

Crown Parks owner Cresswell Welsh said: “In total the investment for 2021/22 comes to around £4m.

“We have also made major investment in new roads throughout the estate, new lighting and new trees.

“The spend also includes 20 new holiday homes for rental which have just been completed. A further 20 holiday rentals are scheduled for released on the estate.

The Kilt & Tartan restaurant at Seaton Estate in Arbroath.

“We are also looking at providing more amenities for children to go along with cinema showings, discos and bingo.”

Another major investment of around £300,000 has been made towards efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

This has involved new equipment, vehicles and the introduction of five electric vehicle charging points.

‘Way people holiday’ changing

Krystian Mlynarski, Seaton Estate’s operations manager, said the cost of living crisis was affecting the way people holiday at the site.

People are still coming, but some are choosing to stay for a shorter break.

“We have noticed people are booking more two or three-night stays,” he said. “This time last year they would be booking a full week.

Crown Parks owner Cresswell Welsh beside new trees planted at Seaton Estate.

“Also, we have seen that more and more of the holiday guests at Seaton are from the local area as people don’t have as much disposable income.

“But I imagine they are also coming here to avoid the nightmare of queues, cancellations and luggage going astray at the airports!”

