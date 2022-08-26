£4 million of investment at Seaton Estate holiday park in Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Seaton Estate in Arbroath is investing more than £4 million into the holiday and residential park.

Seaton Estate has around 350 holiday homes and 350 residential properties.

The estate has undergone an overhaul of its facilities to benefit residents and holiday visitors.

Owned by Crown Parks Ltd, a new restaurant, the Kilt & Tartan, opened in June.

It also refurbished its three bars and entertainment facilities.

Seaton Estate investments

Crown Parks owner Cresswell Welsh said: “In total the investment for 2021/22 comes to around £4m.

“We have also made major investment in new roads throughout the estate, new lighting and new trees.

“The spend also includes 20 new holiday homes for rental which have just been completed. A further 20 holiday rentals are scheduled for released on the estate.

“We are also looking at providing more amenities for children to go along with cinema showings, discos and bingo.”

Another major investment of around £300,000 has been made towards efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

This has involved new equipment, vehicles and the introduction of five electric vehicle charging points.

‘Way people holiday’ changing

Krystian Mlynarski, Seaton Estate’s operations manager, said the cost of living crisis was affecting the way people holiday at the site.

People are still coming, but some are choosing to stay for a shorter break.

“We have noticed people are booking more two or three-night stays,” he said. “This time last year they would be booking a full week.

“Also, we have seen that more and more of the holiday guests at Seaton are from the local area as people don’t have as much disposable income.

“But I imagine they are also coming here to avoid the nightmare of queues, cancellations and luggage going astray at the airports!”