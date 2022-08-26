Lundin Links Hotel fire: ‘Stressed’ business owners see trade plummet as traffic diversions continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lundin Links Hotel fire: ‘Stressed’ business owners see trade plummet as traffic diversions continue

By Claire Warrender
August 26 2022, 5.55am Updated: August 26 2022, 6.22am
The Upper Largo Hotel and Premier store are both much quieter than normal.
The Upper Largo Hotel and Premier store are both much quieter than normal.

Businesses are suffering as road closures continue in the wake of the Lundin Links Hotel fire.

Diversions set up following last Thursday’s blaze mean most drivers are avoiding the area.

Traffic is being diverted away from Lundin Links and Largo.

And customer numbers in local shops and restaurants have plummeted as a result.

Zaphar Iqbal, who runs the Premier Store on Leven Road, has started closing early due to lack of custom.

And he’s far from alone.

The Upper Largo Hotel was practically empty during the normally busy lunchtime period on Thursday.

And other businesses are reporting similar worries.

Margaret Voss, owner of the Upper Largo Hotel, said: “Something has to be done and it’s got to be done quickly.”

Business owners stressed and worried

The issue comes as other parts of Lundin Links and Largo cope with congestion as large vehicles negotiate narrow roads after ignoring diversion signs.

Sadly for the shop owners, none of those drivers are stopping to offer their custom.

Mr Iqbal said: “I’m so stressed.

Premier is one of the Lundin Links businesses to report a drop in trade
Premier Stores is one of several Lundin Links businesses closing early.

“People are really fed up with it all and the shopkeepers are worried.

“I’m having to shut early every night because nobody is coming in.

“We need the hotel demolished or made safe quickly so the road can reopen,”

Meanwhile, he criticised those flouting the diversions set up to keep people safe as the former hotel remains in a dangerous state.

Lower Largo has been particularly badly affected and the Railway Inn was struck by a lorry on Thursday.

Mr Iqbal said: “It’s like wacky races down there.

“That bridge isn’t built for that kind of traffic. It’s going to end up falling if nothing is done.”

‘The businesses are in no man’s land’

Margaret Voss voiced similar concerns.

Upper Largo is still open for business as long as traffic doesn’t continue on to nearby Lundin Links.

But Margaret says the warning signs don’t make that clear.

The Upper Largo Hotel is much quieter than normal.

“The businesses here are in no man’s land,” she said.

“People can still drive to Upper Largo but they’re avoiding us. We’re markedly quieter than normal.

“We had one table of three people sitting in here this lunchtime. The same time two weeks ago, we had over 50.

“I have 28 staff members and their wages need to be paid.”

A public meeting is in the process of being set up to discuss the issue and will likely take place at the start of next week.

Fife Council has already served a dangerous buildings notice but no date has been set for demolition.

