Lundin Links Hotel fire: ‘Stressed’ business owners see trade plummet as traffic diversions continue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Businesses are suffering as road closures continue in the wake of the Lundin Links Hotel fire.

Diversions set up following last Thursday’s blaze mean most drivers are avoiding the area.

And customer numbers in local shops and restaurants have plummeted as a result.

Zaphar Iqbal, who runs the Premier Store on Leven Road, has started closing early due to lack of custom.

And he’s far from alone.

The Upper Largo Hotel was practically empty during the normally busy lunchtime period on Thursday.

And other businesses are reporting similar worries.

Margaret Voss, owner of the Upper Largo Hotel, said: “Something has to be done and it’s got to be done quickly.”

Business owners stressed and worried

The issue comes as other parts of Lundin Links and Largo cope with congestion as large vehicles negotiate narrow roads after ignoring diversion signs.

Sadly for the shop owners, none of those drivers are stopping to offer their custom.

Mr Iqbal said: “I’m so stressed.

“People are really fed up with it all and the shopkeepers are worried.

“I’m having to shut early every night because nobody is coming in.

“We need the hotel demolished or made safe quickly so the road can reopen,”

Meanwhile, he criticised those flouting the diversions set up to keep people safe as the former hotel remains in a dangerous state.

Lower Largo has been particularly badly affected and the Railway Inn was struck by a lorry on Thursday.

Mr Iqbal said: “It’s like wacky races down there.

“That bridge isn’t built for that kind of traffic. It’s going to end up falling if nothing is done.”

‘The businesses are in no man’s land’

Margaret Voss voiced similar concerns.

Upper Largo is still open for business as long as traffic doesn’t continue on to nearby Lundin Links.

But Margaret says the warning signs don’t make that clear.

“The businesses here are in no man’s land,” she said.

“People can still drive to Upper Largo but they’re avoiding us. We’re markedly quieter than normal.

“We had one table of three people sitting in here this lunchtime. The same time two weeks ago, we had over 50.

“I have 28 staff members and their wages need to be paid.”

A public meeting is in the process of being set up to discuss the issue and will likely take place at the start of next week.

Fife Council has already served a dangerous buildings notice but no date has been set for demolition.