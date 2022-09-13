Determined Dundee duo push on with indoor skatepark bid as fresh plans submitted

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee duo are pushing ahead with plans to open an indoor skatepark in the city after identifying a new site.

Lewis Allan and Scott Young want to give skaters an indoor facility for the first time since the Factory Skatepark in Douglas closed in 2019.

Their efforts were thwarted last month when councillors said their bid for the skatepark on Dryburgh Industrial Estate was a “great idea” in the “wrong place”.

However, the pair have returned to Dundee City Council with new plans – this time in a former garage on Tannadice Street, which has been vacant since June 2021.

The skaters estimate there could about 4,000 people in the city interested in wheeled sports.

Lewis told The Courier he is hopeful the council will look favourably on their proposed new location.

Venue could open by end of year

He said: “We’re quite confident this application will be successful. It’s not based in an industrial estate and it’s got good public transport.

“We’ve been looking for buildings for about 18 months, but we’ve got high hopes for this one. It looks quite promising.”

If approved, Lewis says they hope to be able to open before the end of the year.

He added: “As soon as it gets accepted we’ll just crack on.”

Previous skatepark plans knocked back twice

The previous proposals were knocked back initially by council officials, and again by councillors on appeal.

They said poor public transport links to the premises and the fact the site was designated for industrial business, not leisure purposes, meant it could not progress.

Committee convener Will Dawson said at the time: “It’s basically a great idea, but the place for us is just completely, completely wrong.

“So, the application’s been refused but best o’ luck lads just to say, and thanks for coming this afternoon.”