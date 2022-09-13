Determined Dundee duo push on with indoor skatepark bid as fresh plans submitted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Determined Dundee duo push on with indoor skatepark bid as fresh plans submitted

By Alasdair Clark
September 13 2022, 5.45am Updated: September 13 2022, 8.06am
dundee indoor skatepark
Lewis Allan and Scott Young.

A Dundee duo are pushing ahead with plans to open an indoor skatepark in the city after identifying a new site.

Lewis Allan and Scott Young want to give skaters an indoor facility for the first time since the Factory Skatepark in Douglas closed in 2019.

Their efforts were thwarted last month when councillors said their bid for the skatepark on Dryburgh Industrial Estate was a “great idea” in the “wrong place”.

The pair hope to be able to skate indoors soon.

However, the pair have returned to Dundee City Council with new plans – this time in a former garage on Tannadice Street, which has been vacant since June 2021.

The skaters estimate there could about 4,000 people in the city interested in wheeled sports.

Lewis told The Courier he is hopeful the council will look favourably on their proposed new location.

Venue could open by end of year

He said: “We’re quite confident this application will be successful. It’s not based in an industrial estate and it’s got good public transport.

“We’ve been looking for buildings for about 18 months, but we’ve got high hopes for this one. It looks quite promising.”

If approved, Lewis says they hope to be able to open before the end of the year.

He added: “As soon as it gets accepted we’ll just crack on.”

Previous skatepark plans knocked back twice

The previous proposals were knocked back initially by council officials, and again by councillors on appeal.

They said poor public transport links to the premises and the fact the site was designated for industrial business, not leisure purposes, meant it could not progress.

Committee convener Will Dawson said at the time: “It’s basically a great idea, but the place for us is just completely, completely wrong.

“So, the application’s been refused but best o’ luck lads just to say, and thanks for coming this afternoon.”

