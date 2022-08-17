‘Great idea, wrong place’ say council planners as Dundee skatepark plans rejected again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for an indoor skatepark in Dundee have been rejected again after councillors ruled the proposed warehouse is not suitable.

Skateboarders Lewis Allan and Scott Young joined Dundee City Council’s online session of the local review board on Tuesday to hear the decision.

The plans had already been knocked back by the authority’s planning department in May but the pair’s appeal has also been denied.

‘Completely wrong’ location for skatepark

Councillors on the board recognised the need for the park and praised the initiative.

But they said poor public transport links to the premises and the fact it is designated for industrial business, not leisure purposes, means it cannot progress.

The proposed venue would have been housed in three empty units in the Dryburgh Industrial Estate just north of Dundee‘s Kingsway.

Convener, Will Dawson, SNP councillor for the East End, summarised the mixed views about the proposal saying “great idea, wrong place,” a position council colleagues echoed.

“It’s basically a great idea, but the place for us is just completely, completely wrong. So, the application’s been refused but best o’ luck lads just to say, and thanks for coming this afternoon,” continued Mr Dawson.

Poor public transport access

Enthusiasm among the board for the proposed project was evident, but so too were a list requirements to be met under the city’s 2019 local development plan.

The plan emphasises the need for car use reduction and keeping leisure and industrial areas separate.

East End Labour Councillor, Dorothy McHugh said this is a safety concern.

She said: “I have concerns about the risk of young people rushing out of the skate park into an industrial area.

“Also, I know public transport can get you to the area but these are not terribly good links…people will arrive in cars and I have concerns also about safe parking and access, so I don’t think it complies.”

In an effort to encourage Mr Allan and Mr Young, committee convener, Mr Dawson, referred the skaters to another council body to help find an alternative site.

He said: “If you haven’t done this already, get in touch with the council’s city development team in relation to property…these are the guys that are experts on what’s available.

“They’re very, very knowledgeable. They’re outwith this process, so I would encourage you to do that,” he concluded.

‘A great idea’

East End SNP Councillor, Christina Roberts, reflected: “I do think it’s a great idea. We had a skateboard park in our ward for quite a few years.

“It was such a well-used facility – you’ve probably been there several times yourself, boys…keep looking and I hope you’re really successful”