Hibs and St Johnstone to trial Friday night football at Easter Road next month, with ticket prices slashed

St Johnstone’s trip to face Hibs next month has been brought forward a day with the Perth club’s agreement.

The Edinburgh club are keen to trial Friday night football in the capital city and the Premiership clash will now take place on October 21, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

The SPFL and police have also given the thumbs-up to the proposal, which will include reduced ticket prices for fans – £10 for adults and £5 concessions.

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗶𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 🗓 Please note our fixture against @HibernianFC has been changed to a Friday night with a 7.30pm kick-off. Friday October 21st#cinchPremiership

Kick-off 7.30pm#SJFC | @Spfl | @ppapics 📸 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 12, 2022

A Hibs statement read: “After discussions with the SPFL, Police Scotland, and St Johnstone, we requested to move the fixture to trial a new initiative for the club, and the league, by bringing back Friday night football.

“A leader and innovator in Scotland, we are trying something different and want to create a special atmosphere under the lights at Easter Road.

“We’ve had a number of memorable nights under the lights at Easter Road, so let’s hope this is another that lives long in the memory.”