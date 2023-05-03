Theo Bair and Zak Rudden rise to St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean’s challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Theo Bair and Zak Rudden rise to St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean’s challenge

Both strikers impressed in a closed-doors game against Hearts.

By Eric Nicolson
Theo Bair and Zak Rudden both scored in a recent closed-doors game against Hearts. Images: SNS.

Steven MacLean challenged the St Johnstone fringe players to catch his eye in a closed-doors game against Hearts.

And strikers Theo Bair and Zak Rudden did exactly that.

The Canadian international and on-loan Dundee man both scored in a Friday 3-2 win.

And they have given MacLean food for thought ahead of this weekend’s post-split clash with Dundee United.

“It was a good exercise,” said the interim manager. “The boys who needed minutes got them.

“I said to them beforehand ‘I know it’s a friendly but I want to win every game’.

“Hearts started with a strong team as well and both sides were able to bring some kids on near the end.

“Theo probably needs a run of games. If he’d been our player from a young boy he’d have had three loans by now.

“It’s about him taking his opportunity when he gets it.

Theo Bair. Image: SNS.

“I’ve spoken to Theo and he needs to take the sort of performance he produced on Friday into a first team game.

“It could be one moment in a game that he seizes and never looks back.

“He would probably say he needs the opportunity, which would be right, but he’s got to earn it and then take it.

“He had a knock leading up to the Hibs game.

“It’s a fresh start for all of them as I’ve said – and that applies to Theo.

“I’m not going to judge them on what’s happened in the past. I’ll be picking the best team to win a game.”

‘Unselfish’ Rudden

On Rudden, MacLean added: “Zak did well against Hearts as well.

“I toyed with putting him on against Hibs. It was still going through my mind after the game.

“But our best chances in the second half were coming from midfield runners.

“They weren’t getting picked up. Melker had our best opportunities.

“Zak’s working really hard and has been unselfish for the team.

“Stevie’s shift against Hibs is the starting point for us. That’s what I need from all the players.

“I know I can trust Zak and that he’ll give everything he’s got.”

Covering all bases

The four Championship teams who will secure a place in the Premiership play-offs will be settled on Friday night in the last round of fixtures.

Saints’ main focus is, of course, avoiding an end-of-season clash with one of them.

But MacLean hasn’t put his fingers in his ears.

Dundee could be going into the play-offs. Image: SNS.

“You’ve got to cover all bases and scenarios and plan for them,” he said.

“Our mindset is all about taking care of ourselves and we’re feeling really positive about these next five games.

“But as a staff we’re always watching and seeing what’s going on.

“We obviously keep an eye on the Championship. It’s really tight and it’ll be a really tough one to call.

“Somebody will get over the line.”

