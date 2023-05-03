Theo Bair and Zak Rudden rise to St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean’s challenge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven MacLean challenged the St Johnstone fringe players to catch his eye in a closed-doors game against Hearts.

And strikers Theo Bair and Zak Rudden did exactly that.

The Canadian international and on-loan Dundee man both scored in a Friday 3-2 win.

And they have given MacLean food for thought ahead of this weekend’s post-split clash with Dundee United.

“It was a good exercise,” said the interim manager. “The boys who needed minutes got them.

“I said to them beforehand ‘I know it’s a friendly but I want to win every game’.

“Hearts started with a strong team as well and both sides were able to bring some kids on near the end.

“Theo probably needs a run of games. If he’d been our player from a young boy he’d have had three loans by now.

“It’s about him taking his opportunity when he gets it.

“I’ve spoken to Theo and he needs to take the sort of performance he produced on Friday into a first team game.

“It could be one moment in a game that he seizes and never looks back.

“He would probably say he needs the opportunity, which would be right, but he’s got to earn it and then take it.

“He had a knock leading up to the Hibs game.

“It’s a fresh start for all of them as I’ve said – and that applies to Theo.

“I’m not going to judge them on what’s happened in the past. I’ll be picking the best team to win a game.”

‘Unselfish’ Rudden

On Rudden, MacLean added: “Zak did well against Hearts as well.

“I toyed with putting him on against Hibs. It was still going through my mind after the game.

“But our best chances in the second half were coming from midfield runners.

“They weren’t getting picked up. Melker had our best opportunities.

“Zak’s working really hard and has been unselfish for the team.

“Stevie’s shift against Hibs is the starting point for us. That’s what I need from all the players.

“I know I can trust Zak and that he’ll give everything he’s got.”

Covering all bases

The four Championship teams who will secure a place in the Premiership play-offs will be settled on Friday night in the last round of fixtures.

Saints’ main focus is, of course, avoiding an end-of-season clash with one of them.

But MacLean hasn’t put his fingers in his ears.

“You’ve got to cover all bases and scenarios and plan for them,” he said.

“Our mindset is all about taking care of ourselves and we’re feeling really positive about these next five games.

“But as a staff we’re always watching and seeing what’s going on.

“We obviously keep an eye on the Championship. It’s really tight and it’ll be a really tough one to call.

“Somebody will get over the line.”