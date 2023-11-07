Craig Levein hands St Johnstone stars ‘clean slate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein hands St Johnstone stars ‘clean slate’

The McDiarmid Park manager was impressed with what he saw a week ago.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone manager Craig Levein will give all his players a clean slate.
Image: SNS.

Craig Levein has recently seen St Johnstone at their best.

And he has also heard his predecessor deliver a brutal verdict on them at their worst not long before it.

As a new era begins at McDiarmid Park, though, it will be what happens from now on that will inform the Saints manager’s decision-making.

“I try not to take someone else’s word,” said Levein, who was a Main Stand spectator for the Perth side’s first league win of the season against Kilmarnock last week, which followed a 4-0 “chucked it” defeat in Paisley.

“I do think Macca was a bit unfortunate.

“The results weren’t there but it wasn’t like they were getting hammered.

“The only really disappointing one was at St Mirren.

“I watched some of those and was thinking: ‘It’s little things’.

“Then Chris Kane comes back, Nicky Clark comes back and all of a sudden you’ve got more potency in the front line, which is going to help.

“The idea is to give everybody a clean slate and they all start with a chance of playing.

“I saw St Johnstone in pre-season at East Fife and they weren’t great. To compare that to the performance against Kilmarnock I was like: ‘Woah’.

“I came up because I thought Max (Kucheriavyi) was playing. I was pleasantly surprised.

“I knew the experience was here.

“I didn’t realise the energy that the team had would be as impressive as it was.

“I came to the game the other night and the atmosphere before in the home support wasn’t great. But afterwards, everybody was happy.

“That then creates an environment where supporters are coming to the game with a smile on their face and they’re supporting the team. The players are feeling good about themselves.

“We have some really good young players here. We need to try and improve them as quickly as we can, which will enable the team to get better.”

‘Weird’ league

Levein’s team face Motherwell on Tuesday night.

He believes the up and down form of Saints’ opponents is emblematic of the unpredictable nature of the Premiership thus far.

“This season has been as weird as anything,” said the former Dundee United and Hearts boss. “They were flying, now they’ve dipped.

“You could throw a few teams into that. Aberdeen, Hearts, Dundee – they’ve all had this kind of season.

“Apart from St Mirren – who you have to give credit to for what they’ve done – no one else has really had continual improvement through this season.

“Everyone else seems to be a wee bit uncertain about how their teams are going to perform.

“We will give Motherwell and Stuart (Kettlewell) a huge amount of respect. The challenge for us is to try and replicate the performance of last midweek.

“Then I’ll take whatever result if we can do that.”

