Mili Smith: Second member of Eve Muirhead’s Olympic gold medal team steps away from elite curling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Mili Smith: Second member of Eve Muirhead’s Olympic gold medal team steps away from elite curling

By Eric Nicolson
June 21 2022, 4.20pm Updated: June 21 2022, 4.52pm
Great Britain's Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate gold medal triumph.
Great Britain's Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate gold medal triumph.

Perthshire gold medal-winning Olympic curler Mili Smith is stepping away from the sport at elite level.

The 24-year-old, who was the alternate for Eve Muirhead’s team as they finished first in Beijing and in the European Championships before that, will pursue a career as a primary school teacher.

Smith, whose two brothers and father also curled for Scotland and Britain, is the second of the five 2022 champions to take themselves off British Curling’s funded programme.

Vicky Wright announced her retirement to concentrate on a nursing career.

Smith, awarded an MBE recently, will embark on a Post Graduate Diploma of Education at the University of Dundee in August.

Mili Smith
Mili Smith.

”It has always been a dream of mine to get to an Olympic Games and now feels like a good time for me to focus on something different as I have always planned on becoming a primary school teacher after curling,” said the former Perth Academy pupil.

“I have worked incredibly hard, and committed a big part of my life to curling, since I left school in 2016.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to be able to curl at this level and study and I graduated last year with a BSc in psychology from the University of Stirling.

“This past year has been one of the best.

“Looking back over this season I have made memories with the girls and coaches which will last a lifetime.”

Decorated junior

Smith enjoyed a successful junior career before playing her part in the success of the group skipped by Blair Atholl’s Muirhead.

“Winning the Scottish Juniors, the Scottish Champs and playing at the World Juniors and World Championships were great years for me with previous teams,” she added.

“Representing Great Britain competing at the Youth Olympics and University Games were also great foundations and successes to build on over the years.

“Looking back perhaps my few disappointments were not playing at an Olympics and not getting the chance to skip a team.”

Like Wright, Smith won’t be giving up curling completely.

“Over the years my colleagues have become best friends and my coaches have helped me to learn a lot about myself and life both on and off the ice and I am very grateful to those I have worked with on the programme,” she said.

“I hope to play alongside some of them in the Scottish Mixed Doubles and also the Super League in Perth, so I will be keeping my hand in even when I start teaching and it is not the end just a new beginning.”

British Curling praise

British Curling’s Executive Performance Director, Nigel Holl, said: “The success our women’s team achieved this season was hugely impressive as they responded to a huge challenge in becoming the first British Curling team to come through an Olympic Qualifying Event.

“Mili was among those who shone in that environment and the professionalism that took her into the team that won the Olympic title carried into the way she went about her work as their alternate, ensuring that the quartet who competed on the ice had the support they required to be able to perform to their very best.”

EVE MUIRHEAD: Vicky Wright was the best curler at the Olympics – what a great way to retire

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]