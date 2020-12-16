Glasgow vs Lyon called off as 20 Warriors stars self-isolate following Exeter Chiefs’ Covid-19 outbreak

Glasgow’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Lyon on Saturday has been called off – with 20 Warriors stars self-isolating following Sunday’s defeat to Exeter Chiefs.

Several Chiefs players and staff have returned positive Covid-19 tests in the wake of their 42-0 victory at the weekend.

And the decision to cancel the Glasgow vs Lyon game was taken after discussions involving the club’s hierarchy, Public Health Scotland and Scottish Rugby.

Warriors said in a statement: “Glasgow Warriors’ Heineken Champions Cup game against Lyon on Saturday (19 December) has been cancelled.

“A total of 20 Glasgow Warriors players from the match-day 23 in Exeter last Sunday are now self-isolating after several Exeter Chiefs players and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

‘Glasgow Warriors will turn its attention to mitigating any further risks to its squad’

“On discovery Glasgow Warriors immediately consulted Public Health Scotland to determine this outcome and has the support of Scottish Rugby’s Threat Management Group.

“With a significant number of players self-isolating and an extensive injury list, the decision has been taken that it is not safe to play on Saturday. Exeter’s round two game against Toulouse is also cancelled.

“EPCR will convene Match Result Resolution Committees to determine the results of the cancelled matches and the decisions of the committees will be communicated as soon as practicable.

“Glasgow Warriors will now turn its attention to mitigating any further risks to its squad to protect the upcoming 1872 Cup fixtures against Edinburgh in the Guinness PRO14.

“The club has reviewed the stringent Covid-19 protocols that it has put in place for its squad and commends its players and staff who have been exemplary in following these during this period.”