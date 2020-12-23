Glasgow Warriors back on course for second 1872 Cup game with no more Covid positives

Glasgow Warriors have had no new Covid-19 cases since four players were infected during the Heineken Champions Cup match against Exeter and head coach Danny Wilson is confident the second 1872 Cup match will go ahead.

The Warriors returned to training after a 10-day statutory isolation with a light session after the enforced break. They hope to re-start full training – after more Covid tests – on Monday.

Wilson refused to get into a slanging match with Exeter’s Rob Baxter, who claimed Glasgow were throwing mud after official complaints about the Chiefs’ health protocols.

More than 20 Chiefs players tested positive, forcing 20 Warriors into isolation, four of whom later tested positive themselves. Glasgow’s games against Lyon and the first 1872 Cup clash with Edinburgh were postponed as a result.

“We are in a position where we have no other positive cases and we have done our isolation period,” said the head coach. “I know they have a high number of positives and we haven’t. That is where it is.

“I am very confident that that second game against Edinburgh (on January 2) will go ahead. We have been through three rounds of testing since the Exeter game now.”

Full squad bar four positives will be back in training

Because of the enforced break only light work was attempted yesterday, and a full squad but for the four positives will be available to train from Monday.

“Those who tested positive are on a different time frame,” he said. “Anyone who was deemed in close contact from Exeter, unless they test positive again, should all be back for (Edinburgh).”

The four who tested positive – who are not being named – will have graduated return as their recovery is monitored carefully.

“One test doesn’t do it, two doesn’t do it,” he said. “You’ve got to go through the process to make sure it’s out of your environment and make sure a different set of guys don’t get it later.”

Mental and a physical side

Wilson added that the enforced break could be good for some of his squad, but challenging for others.

“There’s a mental side and a physical side to it,” he said. “Think of an international player in camp for a long period and not coming out of that bubble. Then just a few days later they’re back in their own isolated bubble for 10 days.

“On the other hand, likes of Ryan Wilson and Rob Harley who played so much rugby in this period, they physically needed the break.

“Some boys might still need that couple of days to get back mentally, but there’s others who have had the welcome break from physical demands.”

No confirmation on Healy or Weir

Wilson wouldn’t confirm reports that Glasgow’s pursuit of Munster stand-off Ben Healy had ended in failure. He did admit an interest in a return for former Warriors favourite Duncan Weir.

“We are in the process of speaking to people in terms of recruitment. (10) is still a position of priority,” he said.

“(Weir) is obviously another quality ten and a Scottish international who is linked to the club. So he is somebody we would definitely consider along with others in that ten jersey.”