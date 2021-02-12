Scotland v Wales: Stuart Hogg focusing on now rather than Twickenham triumph or championship hopes

Stuart Hogg and Scotland are “not looking past the 20th minute” of their second game of the Guinness Six Nations against Wales at Murrayfield and seeking more enduring moments to go with last week’s win over England.

The captain made one of those moments with the TV cameras focusing on his look of euphoria and slight shaking of the head in the immediate aftermath of the Calcutta Cup victory. But that was gone in 24 hours, he stressed yesterday.

“We had worked terribly hard to get that result and I was just trying my best to take in every moment of it,” he recalled.

‘It is a feeling that will never leave us’

“We have talked a lot since then, and it is a feeling that will never leave us. But it is something we want week-on-week and something we can do.

“The thrill lasted 24 hours before we got back on the training field and getting ready for this job. We have talked a lot about how great it would be to back that up with a cracking performance and another win at Murrayfield.

“That is the challenge for us and one we believe we are ready for.”

The Scots are not even taking it one game at a time, the first staging post being the early part of the Wales game.

“We’re not even looking past the 20th minute of this game,” he said. “We are all very focused on doing our individual roles to the best of our ability, and making sure that we give ourselves every opportunity to go on and win it.

“Once we get to that stage, I’ll concentrate on the next 20 minutes. So, we’re not looking too far ahead.”

‘We have to live in the moment’

© PA Archive/PA Images

People dreaming of championships were much too premature, Hogg added.

“If we look too far ahead we are going to slip up,” he said. “We have to live in the moment and make sure we get everything right.

“By starting well we can impose our game on the opposition and we grow in confidence if we get it right. If we get it wrong then we can learn and adapt on the move. We have a lot of experience in this squad and I am backing the boys to do it.”

Scotland are back at home, but an empty Murrayfield requires them to build their own motivation.

‘We always celebrate small victories’

“We are not going to have the home crowd advantage we normally have. So we have to create energy in the right way and make sure we are solid from one to fifteen,” he said.

“I think it’s something that we do really, really well, whether it be a crowd or not. We’re such a close-knit group that we always celebrate small victories. If it’s a scrum penalty we’re patting Zander on the back, or a turnover we’re patting Hamish Watson.

“We’ve learned a lot about each other over the last year or so off the field, and we talk a lot about creating our own energy and being involved in our little bubble and not letting anybody burst it.

“You’ll see when things are going right we’re energetic, we’re vocal. But the main thing is that when things are up against us, we’re still tight and we’ve still got each other’s back.

“It’s something that I feel we’re in a very good place with, and hopefully we can continue to do it.”

Total confidence in the three players coming in

© SNS Group / SRU

The togetherness extends to the three players coming in for this game, all of whom will bring their own individual contributions.

“Darcy (Graham) is just a little bundle of energy who finds himself all over the field during the game. I’m absolutely delighted to see him back.

“Langers (James Lang) is hugely experienced and played a lot of rugby this season. He’s been going well for Quins and has a huge amount of energy and an excellent skill-set.

“Blade (Thomson) been very vocal in terms of what happens in the forwards. He’s a good lineout option, good ball-carrier, solid defender. He’s got a bloody good skill-set as well.”

Wales bring an experienced side despite a lengthy injury list. With their win in Llanelli just three months ago the Scots are in the unaccustomed role of favourites.

“This team has absolutely outstanding individuals. I think they’re going to come here full of beans,” said Hogg. “They’re ready to put in a big performance both individually and as a team.

“There’s nine British Lions in that squad, guys who have won the Grand Slam, so a lot of experience. We’re going to have to be on the money for 80 minutes.”