Finn Russell, Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray likely out for Italy as Scots lick their wounds after Irish defeat

Finn Russell, Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray all look likely to be out of next week’s Guinness Six Nations game against Italy as Scotland licked their wounds after another desperately disappointing defeat to Ireland.

Jonny Sexton’s late penalty proved the decisive act in the 27-24 win for the Irish after the Scots had fought back from 24-10 down after a first hour full of errors and an almost complete collapse of their lineout game.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said there is acute frustration that Scotland haven’t backed up their historic Twickenham triumph with successive defeats now to Wales and Ireland at home.

“Home and away doesn’t could for much at the moment, perhaps the home fans could have helped in us in such close games,” he said. “But clearly we’ve not been able to build on that excellent performance against England and back that result up.”

Captain Stuart Hogg accepted that Scotland were the architects of their own downfall.

“We know we’re better than that, and that’s what’s difficult to take,” he said. “This one really, really hurts – it’s really frustrating.

“We know fine well what we’re about, we can stand firm in defence and have that clinical edge in attack, we just haven’t put them both together. We’ve talked that we can’t be in a position where we’re chasing games like these last two.”

Finn Russell left the game with a concussion and is unlikely to be ready for the six-day turnaround against Italy next Saturday.

Scott Cummings has a suspected fracture of the hand which would also rule him out of action, while Jonny Gray came off with a shoulder problem and is also doubtful.