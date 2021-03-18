Scotland v Italy, Six Nations 2021: Stuart Hogg moves to 10 as Gregor Townsend shakes up selection for Italy

Captain Stuart Hogg will start at stand-off for Scotland for the first time as Gregor Townsend shakes up the team for Italy’s Guinness Six Nations visit to Murrayfield.

Hogg moves forward from full-back having played parts of the game at 10 against Wales last November and against Ireland on Saturday when Finn Russell had to be withdrawn. The Racing 92 stand-off has not recovered from a head knock sustained against the Irish.

Hogg has started at 10 for the British Lions in a tour game back in 2013, and on rare occasions while he before he left Glasgow Warriors for Exeter.

There are seven personnel changes in all as Townsend also deals with injuries to starting locks Jonny Gray and Scott Cummings, and some rotation as Scotland are likely to play two matches within seven days.

Sean Maitland goes to full-back – he played there in Hogg’s absence against England in 2019, and Darcy Graham is recalled to the wing. Huw Jones, who scored after replacing Chris Harris on Sunday, keeps his place at outside centre.

Scrum-half Scott Steele and hooker Dave Cherry will make their first starts, while Zander Fagerson returns from suspension. Sam Skinner and Grant Gilchrist come into the second row – the back row trio is the only area of the team left untouched.

On the bench, Gloucester’s Alex Craig is set for his first cap as reserve lock.

Team: Sean Maitland (Saracens); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh); Stuart Hogg (capt, Exeter Chiefs), Scott Steele (Harlequins); Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors); Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh); Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Bhatti (Bath), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Alex Craig (Gloucester), Nick Haining (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester).