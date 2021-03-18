Six Nations 2021: Scotland’s postponed game against France confirmed for next Friday, but no player release deal yet

Scotland’s remaining Six Nations game against France has been finally scheduled for next Friday, but discussions on player release continued without a resolution last night.

Head coach Gregor Townsend admitted to being in the dark whether his best English and French-based players would be available to him for the game, now set for the Stade de France at 8pm next Friday, March 26.

The original game was postponed from February 28 due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the French squad. Discussions continue about the release of players between the Six Nations and Premier Rugby Limited, the umbrella organisation for England’s senior clubs.

The clock is ticking however with an agreement needed for Saturday night before players have to return from national team camp to their clubs on Sunday morning, following the game against Italy.

Captain Stuart Hogg – who moves to stand-off for Saturday’s game against Italy for the first time – is one of several players in the Scottish squad who will have to return to their clubs if there is no agreement in place to release players for the game.

If there’s no agreement the game should not go ahead, said Townsend, although he admitted that he didn’t have the power to insist that.

‘You know as much as I do’

“We are all hoping that no news means good news,” he said. “You know as much as I do.

“The discussions I believe are going ahead with PRL and the Six Nations to make sure we have all our players available. That’s the part that has not been completed or agreed yet.”

Scotland had selected a side against Italy in expectation of playing in Paris next week, he said, and didn’t want it moved to May.

“We want the game to go ahead. We want to pick from a full squad. We believe this is the only way to make this tournament as true and proper as it should be.

“It’s the biggest tournament in world rugby outside the World Cup. We obviously don’t want to go into a game where we are not allowed to pick certain players.”

‘If the Six Nations agree that, we have to play’

He conceded that he would not have “that power” to not play if his best players were not available.

“Ultimately, if the Six Nations agree that we have to play then we will have to play. But I’m hoping that’s not the case and then all our players are available,” he added.

“I did read a few weeks ago that the principle was there to release the players. I hope that principle becomes a reality to let our players know they have a game next week.

“100% we need to know by Saturday’s game. If there is nothing down by Sunday or Monday then everyone will be saying the game cannot go ahead.”

Townsend said he understood that French-based players would all be released, which should allow the Scots to call-up Finn Russell. The stand-off misses Saturday’s game due to a head knock.

However it’s understood this arrangement applies only to French squad players. There has been no confirmation that Russell would be released by Racing 92 for the game.