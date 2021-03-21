Six Nations 2021: Hard to judge experimental Scotland despite record championship win

What do we do with Scotland’s record romp over Italy on Saturday? Nobody outside Gregor Townsend really seems to know.

Records tumbled, and Scotland’s experimental side duly recorded the pass mark they required, if such a thing existed. For this “no-win” situation that had been advertised, it was even better than good.

After Paris later that evening, it’s clear that there’s really not that much – a handful of points and a few untimely red or yellow cards – between the four teams that will finish in the top positions in the 2021 Six Nations.

The worst defensive team of the modern era

But what did we really learn from this? Italy were utterly abject, clearly the worst defensive team playing top tier rugby in the modern era.

They missed a staggering 49 tackles. They set new levels of ineptitude in giving away needless penalties and free kicks, and allowed Scotland a whopping 1220 metres made. No wonder the records cascaded down in the early spring sunshine.

As a result, however, it’s very difficult to judge this in terms of actual relevance. In performance terms, it was fine: Scotland handsomely beat what was in front of them. But as skipper Stuart Hogg later conceded, they weren’t as slick as they could have been and left a handful of tries on the paddock.

What was the point of Hogg at 10?

Hogg at stand-off stands as maybe the most puzzling element of all. Was this ultra-experimentation, the sort of thing Warren Gatland used to do fearlessly against Italy when he was Wales coach?

The skipper was sound enough in the new role – he’s far too skilled a footballer to really struggle – but what was the point?

There were enough discomforts for Hogg to think that it’s an “emergencies-only” option. If Finn Russell and Adam Hastings are available, it’s surely a non-starter. Against halfway competent opposition you’d still prefer Duncan Weir and Jaco van der Walt with Hoggy buzzing the backfield where he’s most at home.

Dave Cherry the most likely to stick for Paris

Similarly Scott Steele was worth a look at scrum-half, Dave Cherry at hooker and Huw Jones back at 13. But does it go any further?

Cherry has a chance to play against France because he’s probably a better lineout thrower than George Turner.

Steele was bright and busy, but his service isn’t the greatest. George Horne, when he returns, does the feisty stuff at extreme pace as back-up to Ali Price.

We all know Jones has wheels to spare with ball in hand but his defence is why Chris Harris has been at 13 for two years now. Jones wasn’t even remotely challenged in the way Fickou and Vakatawa would no doubt try in Paris on Friday.

The only spot actually up for grabs is lock, where if Jonny Gray is fit there’s a need for someone to replace Scott Cummings. Grant Gilchrist brought his defence, carrying and timely organisational skills to the lineout eviscerated by Ireland. Sam Skinner offers maybe a little more dynamism.

Fun in the sunshine

Perhaps the rebuilding of simple confidence after Wales and Ireland was enough. All the players spoke of the pleasure they took playing in glorious conditions – literally 20 degrees warmer than the Wales game – and there were smiles on all faces.

Sean Maitland looked crestfallen when taken off early – clearly he had an idea of what fun might be had in the dying minutes against an Italian side which eventually attempted 268 tackles. Instead the fun was had by Duhan van der Merwe, who beat 15 defenders to match the all-time Six Nations record.

In just nine tests since becoming eligible this season, “Dewey” has six tries. We haven’t seen this rate of production since the great (and try-greedy) Alan Tait.

Saturday was even good fun for the miserable emptiness the pandemic has brought to Murrayfield, and hopefully it was the last time for that. One left the socially-distanced, strictly controlled stadium wondering how these three matches this spring would have gone with 67,000 present.

But they’re gone already. Scotland’s final mark for the season comes in the Stade de France on Friday, against (still) maybe the best team in the championship. The judgement on the Six Nations of 2021 can be properly made then.