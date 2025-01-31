Dundee GP and star Scotland rugby doc James Robson is learning to cope with life on the bench

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Rugby

Dundee GP and star Scotland rugby doc James Robson is learning to cope with life on the bench

As the men's Six Nations rugby tournament begins, we catch up with former Dundee GP - and top rugby doctor James Robson - on stepping away from the national team after 33 years.

GP and rugby doc James Robson standing outside Meadowside in Dundee.
GP and rugby doctor James Robson standing outside Meadowside in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Peter John Meiklem

Ask Dundee community GP and Scotland rugby doctor James Robson what 33 years in the game has meant to him and he goes uncharacteristically quiet.

“The last game was in Ireland and, after the match, it was amazing. Princess Anne came in the dressing room to talk to me. That was a wonderful privilege.

“And then the boys gave me a retirement watch, a wonderful gift. So that was a special moment.

“But then post all of that, then everybody just went on their way. After we got back to Scotland, I got into my car, I couldn’t move.

“I just burst into tears, because all of a sudden, that was it. I was bereft. It took me about 15 minutes before I could get on the road.

“To everyone else it was the end of the Six Nations – to me it was the end of my international rugby career.”

Finn Russell of Scotland hands The Calcutta Cup to Scotland team doctor Dr James Robson after the Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and England at Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shutterstock.

More than eight months after that match in Dublin, James has now come to terms with his status as the now former longest-serving Scotland and British and Irish Lions rugby doctor.

But it would be a lie to say the 67-year-old MBE has stepped away from the sport that made his name completely.

Flanked by wife Christine, 60, and daughters Eleanor, 27, and Emma, 25, Scottish rugby fans last saw Dr Robson as recently as November carrying the match ball out onto the Murrayfield turf before Scotland defeated Australia.

Who is Dr James Robson?

Rugby fans will know him for his long years or service with the Scotland senior men’s and British and Irish Lions rugby sides.

He is as familiar to rugby watchers as some of the players and is the only team doctor to be inducted into Scottish rugby’s hall of fame

Born and brought up in Cumbria, he moved to Scotland as an 18-year-old to first study physiotherapy in Edinburgh, the only male in class of more than 30 female peers.

But once in the job – and after one ill-timed lecture from a junior doctor too many – he decided to study for his own degree in medicine.

That brought him to Dundee, where he met his wife Christine who was also a medical student in the city.

James Robson and his wife Christine, 60, and daughters Eleanor, 27, and Emma, 25 after Dr Robson collected his MBE.

He lived first on the Perth Road, then in Liff and eventually Piperdam and today James is proud to call himself a Dundonian, showing real warmth towards his adopted hometown.

Community GP at Westgate Medical Practice

So how did the well-mannered family doctor from the city’s Westgate Medical Practice end up as arguably rugby’s best-known medical professional?

“I got a phone call from Donald Macleod, who, God rest his soul, has sadly passed away. Donald was the kind of godfather of sports medicine in the UK,” James remembers.

Macleod asked him if he was available to tour Canada with the Scotland side.

“And I was like, wow.”

Dr James Robson.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

James wrangled the time off from his own GP duties and the rest is history – 33 years with Scotland and six tours with the British and Irish Lions – an invite only rugby squad that tours only once every four years.

Rugby was an amateur sport when James began working with the Scotland side. That meant even the top players of the day had to balance the demands of their day jobs with their sporting commitments.

Fruity language in the consulting room

James, himself, spent more than a decade juggling the role of Dundee community GP with tending to some of the biggest, strongest and – shall we say – colourfully spoken competitors in Scottish sport.

Was it ever hard to keep the two, very-different worlds distinct?

“I was on my first Lions (British and Irish rugby team) tour to New Zealand in 1993. That was eight weeks away, “James tells me.

“Ian McGeechan, the coach, said ‘James, just a word of advice. You’re going to be in this environment for two months. When you go back, you’ve got to be really careful, because it’s totally alien’.

“He said it’s bit like being in the Army and then going on to civvy street.”

James returned from the New Zealand tour on the Saturday.

“I was at work Monday morning and the first patient is an elderly lady sitting in the waiting room. I’ll call her Mrs Smith. I say would you like to come in Mrs Smith, have a seat, how can I help you?

She said: ‘Oh there’s nothing wrong, Dr Robson, I thought I’d just come in and see how you got on during the tour.

And I went ‘oh for f**k’s sake Mrs Smith’.

“She never let me forget that. And bless her, she didn’t hold it against me. You know, she’d always start a consultation with Dr Robson – no swearing today.”

Life or death on the touchline

Life threatening injuries are rare in rugby, Dr Robson recalls, but he has seen his fair share.

Dr Robson was pitch side in Cardiff in 2010 when Scotland player Thom Evans broke his neck after colliding with Welsh player Lee Byrne.

It later emerged the Scotland star – who is now engaged to X Factor judge and Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger – was only millimetres from paralysis or even death.

Scotland’s doctors call for a stretcher for the injured Thom Evans during the RBS 6 Nations match at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff.

Evans later credited James’ quick thinking for helping to save him. James himself is more modest, highlighting updated training on spinal injuries and the care Evans would go on to receive in the Welsh capital.

But it is clear injuries of such magnitude have left their mark on the Dundee medical man.

“The thing with all medics is that you do the job. Then you analyse it and ponder afterwards,” he explains.

“With Thom’s incident, I’d be driving down early morning towards Murrayfield from home and sometimes I would just actually well up with tears.

“You keep worrying – what if I’d not done that, or what if I’d done this? How might the outcome have been different.

“That’s the scary thing.”

James Robson: No such thing as a bad Scotland player

It’s fair to say the good times in the game have outweighed the bad, however.

Spend an hour in James’ warm company and it’s clear that his love for the game is only overshadowed by his affection for the wide range of characters who have played it at the highest level.

He mentions the relatively recently retired Tommy Seymour, Ryan Wilson, Jonny Gray, who is still playing, and – from the amateur era – the indomitable Irish hooker Keith Wood. James also knew the late, great MND campaigner and Scotland forward Doddie Weir well.

Finn Russell of Scotland receives treatment from team doctor, James Robson, during the Rugby World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Scotland at Stade Velodrome, Marseille. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shutterstock.

“I’ve never met a bad Scotland player, you know. There are some wonderful characters,” he says.

He is conscious, however, that his kind of commitment also carries a cost.

“I won’t forget just how it affects those people that you leave behind.

“My youngest daughter Emma’s birthday, God bless her, is in June. That was traditionally always a month that we were away.

“So I think by the time she got to 21 I’d only been present, including at the birth, for three of those birthdays.”

What’s next for James Robson?

And so to the future. Both of the Robson girls are fully grown and settled in their careers, James’ fatherly pride clear as he talks through their recent achievements.

James and Christine have just returned from a trip to Asia – Thailand and Cambodia – accompanying his wife as she returned to the site of her medical elective.

And while the first sudden shock of retirement has faded – and James now says he’s come to terms with the latest men’s Six Nations starting without him pitch side in February 2025 – he’s not done with the sport yet.

He helped pioneer precautions and treatments around concussion in his final few years with the SRU, helping the sport adapt to increasing awareness of the risks around brain injuries. That important work will continue.

And he will keep flying the flag for all sports, not just rugby, as the best pathway to fitness, health and, perhaps most importantly of all, fun.

“I don’t mind if people don’t play rugby. I’m very keen that we play sport, but all sports will have an inherent risk of injury.

“We’ve got to make all sport accessible. That’s a public health issue to mitigate against obesity, against cancer, against diabetes, against heart disease and against brain disease to a large extent.”

Conversation