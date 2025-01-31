Sex pest football fan groped Perth barmaid and clubbed man with guitar

A sex pest football fan groped a Perth barmaid before clubbing another member of staff over the head with a guitar.

Neil Rodgers, who was at an event for local Celtic supporters, laughed after sexually assaulting the hotel worker.

He then attacked a teenage employee who tried to challenge him, leaving him with a 4cm head wound.

Rodgers appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted charges of assault and sexual assault at the city venue, which cannot be named for legal reasons.

The 36-year-old, whose address was listed on court papers as “no fixed abode,” was placed on the sex offenders register.

‘Heavily intoxicated’ fans

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan, prosecuting, said two functions had been booked at the hotel that evening: A 19th birthday party and an event for local Celtic FC fans.

“At around 5.30pm on May 18 2024, the supporters’ club arrived at the hotel following a match in Glasgow,” he said.

“The accused was seen to be part of the group of fans who were heavily intoxicated.”

Mr Duncan said: “Later in the evening, the accused was sat on a stool at the bar.

“He leaned over the bar and grabbed the complainer’s breasts with two hands.

“The accused appeared to make fun of it and laughed about it, before leaving the area.”

Later that evening, the bar worker was outside having a cigarette and chatting with a 19-year-old male worker.

“The accused approached her and the male noticed she appeared uncomfortable,” said Mr Duncan.

“He challenged the accused about his behaviour and told him to leave her alone.”

Bought man a pint before striking him

The teenager thought little of the incident, until later at the bar when Rodgers assaulted him.

“The accused approached him and appeared friendly,” the fiscal depute said.

“He bought him a pint of lager.

“But about 10pm, the accused picked up a guitar which was hanging on the wall of the bar area.

“He attempted to play the guitar, before swinging and striking it on the top of the complainer’s head.

“This caused a four centimetre laceration along his hairline.”

Police were called and arrived minutes later, but Rodgers had already fled the scene.

The injured worker was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary where his head injury was treated with glue.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan deferred sentence and placed Rodgers on the sex offenders register.

She told him to sign in with police in the next three days, or face further prosecution.

