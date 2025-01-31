Parole board update FIVE years overdue as Tayside victims fight for justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parole board update FIVE years overdue as Tayside victims fight for justice

Concerns have been raised the delay could undermine public confidence in parole decisions.

Parole board for Scotland chief executive Colin Spivey (left) and chairman John Watt. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

A critical document defining how The Parole Board for Scotland is governed is five years out of date – raising fears that public confidence in the process could be undermined.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), a written agreement between Scottish Ministers and the organisation, should be updated every three years.

It was last signed off on February 17 2017

Last year, the Scottish Government told The Courier it would be agreed by the end of 2024.

They now say it is still being finalised.

The issues with the MOU came to light after parole board members themselves raised concerns about how they are governed in their annual report.

Delay risks public confidence in process

The report by the parole board last April also stated they had requested, and were waiting on, a review of the parole system.

In August, the Scottish Government said this review is now under way.

On Thursday, the Scottish Government refused to say at what stage the review was at, when it would be completed or what was being included in the review.

It comes amid The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which is fighting for reforms to the parole system.

Liam Kerr MSP. Image: ScottishParliament.tv

Scottish Conservative justice spokesperson, Liam Kerr, told The Courier the delay risks public confidence in the parole process and was being treated as an afterthought.

The North East MSP said: “The memorandum of understanding, now years late for a review, underpins the very foundation of the parole arrangement in Scottish law.

“It sets the tone and direction of travel for the parole board, and it should be a matter of utmost importance to the SNP’s Justice Secretary.

SNP justice chief Angela Constance. Image: DC Thomson.

“It should not be treated as an afterthought.

“Without the ability to point to policy, agreed with government, public confidence in parole decisions could be undermined.

“Many victims of crime feel left out of the entire parole process, with very little information reaching them.

“They and their families need to know these decisions are not arbitrary but have decent and up-to-date guidelines.”

What is a Memorandum of Understanding?

A MOU is a document outlining an agreement or framework that two or more parties have agreed to – but it is not legally binding.

The document in this case has not been updated since 2017, despite part of the agreement stating it should be “reviewed and updated at least every three years”.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government told The Courier: “The Memorandum of Understanding is a jointly-drafted and agreed document between The Parole Board for Scotland and Scottish Ministers.

“The MOU defines the relationship and interaction between The Parole Board for Scotland and the Scottish Government.

“The MOU is currently being reviewed with a new, revised version reaching finalisation.

“This will be published on the Parole Scotland website soon.”

Conversation