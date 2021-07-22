Dunfermline set to sign in-demand Rangers winger Kai Kennedy

Dunfermline are set to finally seal the signing of in-demand Rangers winger Kai Kennedy on loan.

Kennedy, 19, was set to join the Pars last week after choosing the Fifers ahead of reported interest from Partick Thistle — but the deal was held up due to unforeseen circumstances.

It subsequently emerged that the Gers had rejected a six-figure bid from English Premier League side West Ham for the talented youngster.

However, it is understood that that formalities have now been all-but completed and Kennedy will soon become a Dunfermline player.

Kennedy, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Fife rivals Raith Rovers following a stint with Inverness, is likely to become the second fresh face at East End Park this week following the capture of midfielder Reece Cole.

Should Kennedy’s move be confirmed expediently, both players could make their debuts against Stenhousemuir in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.

Kennedy will become Peter Grant’s sixth signing as Dunfermline manager, with Deniz Mehmet, Nikolay Todorov, Dan Pybus, Ross Graham and Cole already in the building.