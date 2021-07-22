‘F*** off back to your own country’ — Drunken racist attacked police after vile abuse at St Andrews petrol station

A drunken lout unleashed a torrent of racist abuse before jumping out of his bedroom window in a bid to escape police.

Drunken Stephen Hardstaff shouted: “F*** off back to your own country you P*ki b******,” at Sushil Saini.

He then threatened to kill him during the shocking incident at the Morrisons filling station at Largo Road, St Andrews.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Hardstaff randomly approached Mr Saini at 3.30pm