FIONA ARMSTRONG: The oldest MacNaughty is showing his age now

The chief and I have a rare night out.

Sharing an over-sized pizza, we are like Jack Spratt and his wife. I get his olives and he eats my spicy sausage.

It is the prelude for taking in a movie. The new James Bond film has rave reviews. Plus, what’s not to like about Daniel Craig?

The film is good, but not as good as some of the other Bonds we have seen…

Moreover, it is a lengthy watch. You certainly get value for your ticket money.

We get back after midnight. Which makes the next day a bit of a hazy one.

Not keen on night life anymore

It is strange, but these days neither of us is that keen to venture out much after 6pm.

Perhaps it is the impact of lockdown. Yet the urge to party into the night seems a distant one.

Perhaps a more likely explanation is that we are becoming boring old so and sos.

And why not? Next year I, for one, will be a hop and a skip away from a state pension…

Barra is an old dog now

Talking of age, the oldest MacNaughties is definitely on his last legs. Now over 15, Barra is stone deaf and staggering around the kitchen.

Neither of us dares think of what might be coming. We comfort ourselves with the fact that our Cocker still enjoys his food. Which he does

And we find it reassuring that his tail is still wagging. Which it is.

We also read about Uno, the Californian Cocker. A dog who lived until he was 22.

So, all good. Until it’s not. Losing one this year is bad enough.

Losing another – well, we’ll cross that sorry bridge when we come to it.

The oldest dog on record

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the oldest dog on record is a pooch named Bluey.

Bluey reached the grand old age of 29 years and 5 months. He lived in Australia and spent his life rounding up cattle.

What he was fed on, I do not know, but they all seem to be long-lived in Oz.

Indeed, Down Under is a place where 100-year-olds are said to be the fastest growing demographic.

Tips for reaching 100

So here we are: just a few tips to making it to that century.

Obviously, the thing is to eat sensibly and drink in moderation.

Then there is need for exercise. Get a dog and you can walk it all day and every day.

Have some purpose in your life. We need something that makes us get up in the morning and a dog will need its breakfast.

Happy dog, happy life

Then avoid stress. And whilst I cannot promise that man’s best friend is never taxing, happy hounds love to be stroked – and that’s one sure way to bring down the blood pressure.

Research shows that having a dog can literally add a couple of years to your life.

So put your arms around your beloved Basset Hound.

Cuddle your Chow Chow or hug your Himalayan Sheepdog.

It’s all in a good cause…