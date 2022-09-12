St Johnstone were kept out of the loop for Hibs and SPFL Friday night football experiment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone were kept out of the loop for Hibs and SPFL Friday night football experiment

By Eric Nicolson
September 12 2022, 10.27pm Updated: September 13 2022, 6.45pm
Over 1,900 St Johnstone fans watched their team against Hibs last season.
Over 1,900 St Johnstone fans watched their team against Hibs last season.

St Johnstone only found out about the move to bring forward next month’s Premiership clash with Hibs minutes before it was announced, Courier Sport understands.

The switch from October 22 to 21 has been dressed up as a bold experiment by the SPFL and the two clubs to gauge supporters’ appetite for Friday night top-flight football.

In their Monday morning website statement Hibs, who have cut ticket prices to £10 and £5 for the match which now kicks off at 7.30pm, said: “After discussions with the SPFL, Police Scotland, and St Johnstone, we requested to move the fixture to trial a new initiative for the Club, and the league, by bringing back Friday night football.

“A leader and innovator in Scotland, we are trying something different and want to create a special atmosphere under the lights at Easter Road.”

However, the Perth club hadn’t actually been part of the decision-making process or talks about a bigger picture.

The switch was made as part of an announcement encompassing two Aberdeen v Dundee United matches, which will now have 6pm Saturday starts.

Before the Hibs v Saints change, the two Edinburgh clubs were in the unusual position of being due to play at home on the same day, with all the policing issues that would bring.

Hearts are scheduled to face Celtic at 12.30pm at Tynecastle, live on Sky Sports.

