Two stars booted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard and BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire have been booted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! following a double vote-off.

Callard, 63, and Derbyshire, 52, were told the news during Monday’s episode of the ITV show.

West End star Ruthie Henshall and Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold had previously been voted off this year’s I’m A Celebrity, which is taking place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to the pandemic.

Veteran broadcaster Derbyshire’s teenage son Ollie has been tweeting from his mother’s Twitter account and thanked those who had voted for her to stay in the castle.

He said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure watching her get along with all the celebrities Thank you so much to every one of you that voted for her, you’re all legends.”

It’s been an absolute pleasure watching her get along with all the celebrities Thank you so much to every one of you that voted for her, you’re all legends💞 -Ollie https://t.co/Ca6nf4gXTD — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) November 30, 2020

Callard is best known for playing Liz McDonald in Corrie. The show’s official Twitter account reacted to her I’m A Celebrity departure and said: “We’re so proud of @Beverleycallard – she will always be Queen of the castle to us!”

Elsewhere on the show, classical singer Russell Watson volunteered to take part in the Rank Rotisserie trial.

The question and answer trial involved him being strapped to a rotisserie and spun through a batter that contained categories.

Before the trial, Watson described his general knowledge as “not very good” as it mainly revolved around “The Jam from 1977 to 1982”.

He was quizzed on subjects including Harry Potter, science, history and castles. After correctly answering the world record for the men’s marathon, Watson said: “That’s what sitting next to Mo Farah for two weeks does for you. I’d have never have known that.”

There's no denying @russellthevoice gave that 💯! He waddles back to Camp with 5 stars in his soggy pockets 👏 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/tVGv6MafQv — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 30, 2020

He earned five stars and five meals for camp and told Ant and Dec: “My dad’s always said ‘it’s a good job you can sing as you can do sod all else’.”

Returning to his campmates, Watson said: “It was a thousand times worse than I was expecting. I was expecting it to be bad, but it was like they’d had ice cubes in it all night. It was absolutely freezing.”

The celebrities were told they would be having duck for dinner, though the five stars were not enough to feed everyone.

They enjoyed the “delicious” food but only had a few mouthfuls each.

Who needs map reading when you've got moves like this? 🕺 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/vpqc2EyCJg — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 30, 2020

Vernon Kay told the camp he once impersonated a wolf during a visit to Chequers while Tony Blair was prime minister.

He said he was at a formal dinner with his wife Tess Daly, Mr Blair, Cherie Blair and Lord and Lady Sainsbury.

Kay told how Mr Blair said it was a beautiful evening with a full moon and the TV presenter responded by making a wolf noise.

He said the prime minister laughed but Daly gave him a dig in the arm.

Kay said: “You just think, big decisions have been made in these rooms and then Tess Daly from Strictly Come Dancing and Vernon Kay from Family Fortunes walk in.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.