Jamie Cullum among stars taking part in Barnardo’s Christmas concert

Singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum was among the stars taking part in Barnardo’s Kidsmas Live Concert, raising money for children and young people across the UK.

Broadcaster and Barnardo’s president Natasha Kaplinsky was host for the evening, while poet Hussain Manawer also performed.

Actress Fay Ripley, an ambassador for the charity, shared a message of support during the live broadcast at St John Smith’s Square in London.

Jamie Cullum performed on stage at the Barnardo’s Kidsmas Live virtual concert in London (Jeff Spicer/PA)

Jazz star Cullum said: “I am grateful to have been able to spread some festive joy at this year’s Kidsmas Live event. The concert has helped raise vital funds for Barnardo’s – in what has been a tough year for the charity.

“Please keep giving anything that you can either by donating to Barnardo’s or sending unwanted devices to Vodafone. It really does make a difference.”

Cullum performed the track How Do You Fly from his new album The Pianoman At Christmas.

There were also performances from the St Margaret’s School Choir from Aberdeen, the Brent Music Service Choir from London and the Merthyr Barnardo’s Young Carers’ Choir from Merthyr Tydfil.

The Barnardo’s Kidsmas Live Concert, supported by Vodafone on #GivingTuesday 2020, raised much-needed funds to support vulnerable children and young people.

Viewers from across the UK tuned in for the hour-long show, which is available to watch on the charity’s YouTube page.

To donate, visit www.kidsmaslive2020.com