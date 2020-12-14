Rowan Atkinson comedy among seven new UK series on Netflix

A comedy starring Rowan Atkinson is among seven new Netflix series which will be produced in the UK.

Mr Bean star Atkinson will star in Man Vs Bee, which he co-created for the streaming giant.

The comedy tells the story of a man who finds himself at war with a bee while housesitting in a mansion.

Rowan Atkinson (Ian West/PA)

The seven new series have been commissioned by Netflix’s original series team based in London.

Anne Mensah, vice president of UK original series at Netflix, said: “Setting up a team entirely based in the UK was always about being able to better connect to the fantastic programme makers we have here – to provide a space for writers, producers and actors that feels local, friendly and familiar but also provides talent the opportunity to make shows that will impact on a global scale.

“UK-made stories really do speak to the world. I couldn’t be more excited by the mix of people who are now producing for Netflix.”

She added: “It’s the people – the talent both in front of and behind the screen – that makes us the second biggest producing territory for Netflix outside the US.

“This was always about building a base and setting up the business in the UK for the long-term and there is so much more to come.”

Sir Sam Mendes (Ian West/PA)

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes is an executive producer on football comedy The Red Zone.

The series has been written by sports journalists Barney Ronay and Jonathan Liew.

Stuart Turton’s novel The Seven Deaths Of Evelyn Hardcastle will also be adapted for television.

The murder mystery, which is set within the grounds of a country estate, has been written by Sophie Petzal.

Baby Reindeer, a comedy which is based on a one-man show by Sex Education writer Richard Gadd, has also been commissioned.

Gadd will also star in the programme.

Horror series Cuckoo Song, written by Sarah Dollard, Andrea Gibb and Corinna Faith, will tell the story of two sisters – one human, one monster – who have to work together to help their grief-stricken family.

Half Bad, written by Joe Barton and executive produced by Lord Of The Rings star Andy Serkis, will also be coming to Netflix.

The series tells the story of the 16-year-old son of the world’s most feared witch and is based on a trilogy of books of the same name by Sally Green.

Lockwood & Co, a series about gifted teenage ghost hunters, has also been commissioned by Netflix.

Attack The Block director Joe Cornish is the writer and lead director for the series.