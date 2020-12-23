Highlights from this year’s Christmas TV listings

Strictly Come Dancing, Call The Midwife and Britain’s Got Talent are among the programmes that will be providing festive entertainment this year.

Here is a run through of some of the Christmas television highlights.

– BBC One

– Paddington 2, 4.15pm Christmas Eve

The 2017 film tells the story of a bear trying to save up enough money to buy the perfect gift for a 100th birthday.

– The Wall Versus Celebrities, 6.55pm Christmas Eve

Craig Revel Horwood and Stacey Dooley join Danny Dyer for a special edition of the game show.

– The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast, 3pm Christmas Day

The Queen delivers her traditional festive message to the nation.

– Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, 4.45pm Christmas Day

The BBC celebrity dancing programme gives a run through of some of its all-time best dances.

– Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel, 6pm Christmas Day

Celebrities including Holly Willoughby and Alan Carr join the comedian for a special edition of the game show.

– Call The Midwife, 7.40pm Christmas Day

A 90-minute special of the drama will tell the story of Nonnatus House over the festive period in 1965.

– Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special, 10pm Christmas Day

The first instalment of the comedy’s festive episodes arrives on Christmas Day. A second episode will then be shown on New Year’s Day.

– BBC Two



– Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime For Christmas, 8.15pm Christmas Eve

Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Hollander and Anya Taylor-Joy will appear in the star-studded performance.

– Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes, 6pm Christmas Day

The award-winning ballet performance was captured in a 2016 recording.

– Victoria Wood: The Secret List, 9.10pm Christmas Day

A selection of the late comedian’s favourite sketches will be discussed by a selection of famous faces.

– La La Land, 10.10pm Christmas Day

A 2017 musical set in Los Angeles starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

– ITV

– Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, 8.15pm Christmas Eve

The comedian presents a festive edition of The Price Is Right.

– Good Morning Britain, 7am Christmas Day

In a Christmas first, the news programme will be broadcast on December 25.

– Lorraine, 9am Christmas Day

Lorraine Kelly will be joined by special guests for a special episode of her chat show.

– This Morning, 10am Christmas Day

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will present their daytime programme.

– The Chase Celebrity Special, 5pm Christmas Day

Famous faces including Colin Jackson and Nicky Campbell will appear on the quiz show.

– Britain’s Got Talent, 8pm Christmas Day

Ant and Dec will reflect on some of the best performances the programme has seen.

Channel 4

– The Great Christmas Bake Off 2020, 7.40pm Christmas Eve

The baking programme returns for a festive special.

– One Night In Hamleys, 9pm Christmas Eve

Comedians Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Allen and Rob Beckett spend a night in the toy shop.

– 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special, 10pm Christmas Eve

Comedians join Jimmy Carr for a festive edition of the comedy game show.

– Alternative Christmas Message, 3.25pm Christmas Day

The message offers a contrast to the Queen’s traditional festive broadcast.

– The Italian Job, 3.30pm Christmas Day

The classic 1969 film tells the story of a group of criminals trying to pull of a heist in Italy.

– Gogglebox 2020, 9.10pm Christmas Day

The special episode offers a look back at some of the programme’s highlights of the year.

Channel 5



– Christmas On The Farm, 7.30pm Christmas Eve

Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson present a festive edition of the farming programme.

– Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 3.10pm Christmas Day

The 1968 musical starring Dick Van Dyke tells the story of an inventor who creates a flying car.

Soaps

– EastEnders, 8.15pm Christmas Eve and 9.10pm Christmas Day on BBC One

Mick and Linda Carter continue to deal with problems in their relationship as Christmas arrives in Albert Square.

– Emmerdale, 6.45pm Christmas Eve and 6pm Christmas Day on ITV

Festive specials of the ITV soap will air on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

– Coronation Street, 7.45pm Christmas Eve and 7pm Christmas Day on ITV

Weatherfield celebrates Christmas for the 60th time following the show’s anniversary earlier this year.

Streaming services

– Bridgerton, available on Netflix from Christmas Day

The romantic period drama arrives on the streaming platform on December 25.

– Sylvie’s Love, available on Amazon Prime from Christmas Day

The film tells the story of a musician and a record shop worker falling in love in 1950s New York.

– Soul, available on Disney Plus from Christmas Day

The animation, starring Jamie Foxx, follows a school music teacher who dreams of being a jazz performer.