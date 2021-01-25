Jodie Turner-Smith joins cast of Netflix’s The Witcher prequel

Jodie Turner-Smith has joined the cast of Netflix’s The Witcher prequel, the streaming service has announced.

The British actress will play the role of warrior Eile in fantasy series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The six-episode prequel series is set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, which stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

It will tell the story of the creation of the first Witcher.

Turner-Smith, 34, starred in 2019 crime drama Queen & Slim alongside Daniel Kaluuya. Her next two films are action thriller Without Remorse and sci-fi drama After Yang.

The Witcher premiered on Netflix in December 2019 to critical acclaim.

It is based on the best-selling series of fantasy books and takes place in the medieval-inspired land of The Continent.

Cavill is set for a return in season two.