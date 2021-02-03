British stars earn host of Golden Globe nominations

The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones have been nominated for Golden Globes.

Riz Ahmed was recognised for his portrayal of a punk drummer battling hearing loss in Sound Of Metal, Carey Mulligan for her leading role in revenge thriller Promising Young Woman, and Vanessa Kirby for playing a grieving mother in Pieces Of A Woman.

We're revealing this year's #GoldenGlobes nominations in less than twenty minutes! Join us at https://t.co/2UsWC42EOM to help kickoff Hollywood's Party of the Year™! — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 3, 2021

Sir Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin also scored nominations in the acting categories.

Best drama picture nominees are The Father, Mank, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

And best musical/comedy nominees include Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Hamilton, Palm Springs, The Prom, and Music.

In the best drama film actress, Mulligan and Kirby are up against Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Andra Day for The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, and Frances McDormand for Nomadland.

Sacha Baron Cohen has been nominated in the best supporting actor category for his turn in The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Carey Mulligan is among the Golden Globe nominees (Ian West/PA)

He is up against fellow Briton Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah, alongside Jared Leto for The Little Things, Bill Murray for On The Rocks, and Leslie Odom Jr for One Night In Miami.

James Corden is nominated in the best actor in a musical comedy category for The Prom, alongside Baron Cohen for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Dev Patel for The Personal History Of David Copperfield.

In the TV categories, Fennell’s The Crown co-stars were recognised, with nominations for Olivia Colman, O’Connor and Corrin.

Colman was recognised for playing the Queen, while O’Connor and Corrin were nominated for their portrayal of a marriage in crisis as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Nominations were announced during a virtual ceremony hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson.

The 78th Golden Globes will be broadcast from New York and Los Angeles for the first time, with comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler splitting the bi-coastal hosting duties.

Fey will be live from Rockefeller Centre in Manhattan, while Poehler will present from the ceremony’s usual home of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on February 28.