Daisy Edgar-Jones encourages cancer patients to get support during pandemic

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Joanna Lumley and Davina McCall star in a video urging cancer patients not to suffer in silence during the pandemic.

They are backing Macmillan Cancer Support’s call for people to “let it all out” after the charity’s research suggested over a quarter of a million people with cancer felt they had no-one to turn to amid the health crisis.

Macmillan released a video featuring stars including Fearne Cotton, Sheridan Smith, Michelle Ackerley and Rylan Clark-Neal encouraging anyone affected by the illness to access the charity’s round-the-clock support.

Edgar-Jones, the Golden Globe-nominated star of the BBC’s Normal People, said: “I know first-hand how vital good support is when a loved one has cancer. Macmillan has specially trained teams who are on hand round-the-clock, every day to help.

“I’d urge you to get in touch with them if you need any support at all – whether to share your worries with a friendly voice, for guidance on your finances or to get answers to day-to-day questions.”

Fearne Cotton urged people not to suffer in silence (Stuart C Wilson/PA)

People affected by cancer can contact Macmillan with concerns over shielding, the coronavirus vaccine or whether their treatment will go ahead during the health crisis, the charity said.

Macmillan added it hopes its support line, which is staffed by trained nurses and advisors, can alleviate pressure on the NHS.

Broadcaster and TV personality Cotton said: “Things might feel overwhelming right now, but please don’t suffer in silence. There are so many resources out there to help – you might find that picking up the phone to Macmillan will help make some of your worries seem less insurmountable.”

For more information, visit www.macmillan.org.uk.