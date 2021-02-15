My Mum Tracy Beaker enjoys CBBC’s most successful show launch ever, channel says

My Mum Tracy Beaker has set a record as CBBC’s most successful programme launch ever, the channel said.

The programme was streamed 2.1 million times in its first three days on iPlayer, the BBC said.

My Mum Tracy Beaker enjoyed a record-breaking start to life, the BBC said (Matt Squire/BBC)

And its premiere on the CBBC channel on Friday drew an average audience of 492,000, the broadcaster added.

Patricia Hidalgo, the BBC’s director, children’s & education, described the viewing figures as “extraordinary”.

She said: “We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to My Mum Tracy Beaker from viewers of all ages, proving how much love there continues to be for home-grown, British drama.

“CBBC continues to produce programmes that reflect the lives of children in the UK and leaves them with fond memories of iconic characters as they grow into adults. We’re thrilled to bring the adventures of Tracy and daughter Jess to new and existing fans alike.”

My Mum Tracy Beaker depicts the character from the Dame Jacqueline Wilson books in her 30s, alongside her 10-year-old daughter, Jess, played by Emma Maggie Davies.

Dani Harmer reprises her role as Tracy.