Gordon Ramsay to be joined by fellow TV chef on Bank Balance special

Gordon Ramsay will be joined by fellow TV chef Gino D’Acampo and his son Luciano for a special episode of his new game show for Red Nose Day.

The one-off episode of Bank Balance will see the father and son duo attempt to raise money for Comic Relief by playing the game’s signature tilting board.

Any winnings will go to tackling issues including homelessness, child poverty, domestic abuse and mental health stigma around the world.

Ramsay, star of Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, launched Bank Balance on BBC One on Wednesday as his first foray into hosting game shows.

Contestants must answer a series of questions and balance bars of gold on a precarious board, in an attempt to win a cash prize.

The 54-year-old said: “The amazing work that Comic Relief does is truly important. Never has it been more relevant to support those who need help, both here in the UK and internationally too.

“It was great fun to have Gino and Luciano on the show, clearly Luci gets his brains and his beauty from his mum, let me tell you that boy is smart.”

Luciano and Gino D’Acampo (Matt Crossick/PA)

D’Acampo, 44, also recently debuted as a TV host, fronting a reboot of Family Fortunes on ITV.

He added: “I am so delighted to be working with Comic Relief. Their work has been so incredible, important and worthwhile and it’s a genuine honour to be involved.

“On top of that I get to see what the game show host competition looks like up close and am pleased to announce I am not worried.”

The BBC is yet to announce when the special will air. Comic Relief will air on March 19 on BBC One.