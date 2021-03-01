Celebrity panel announced for Stacey Dooley’s BBC One game show

Bill Bailey and Emily Atack will feature as celebrity panellists on Stacey Dooley’s forthcoming BBC One game show.

Comedian Jamali Maddix and Loose Woman star Judi Love will also appear on This Is MY House, co-created by DJ and former Blue Peter presenter Richard Bacon.

The primetime series will see four people walk into a home and declare that they own the property, with only one of them telling the truth.

Judi Love, Bill Bailey, Emily Atack and Jamali Maddix (Expectation/BBC/PA)

A team of celebrity judges will have to work out who is the honest home-owner.

Current Strictly Come Dancing champion Bailey said: “This Is MY House is a great show and I am delighted to be taking part. I think it’s a lot of fun, something that everyone needs at the moment, and I’m sure viewers at home are going to love playing along.

“I consider myself a good judge of character, so I hope I’ll be able to spot the liars from the real home-owner and help win them some money.”

Bill Bailey (Matt Crossick/PA)

Comic and actress Atack said: “I’m super excited to be joining the panel for This Is MY House!

“Our job is to find the honest home-owner amongst the imposters, all who have very compelling and believable stories.

“It’s great fun and it has that play-along factor, that viewers at home will love.”

Maddix said: “I had a good time snooping round people’s houses, it’s a fun show.”

Love added: “I am beyond excited to be a part of the show. If you love a good old snoop around someone else’s house like I do, then make sure you join us on This Is MY House.”

Emily Atack (Ian West/PA)

If the celebrity panel correctly guess which of the four people is telling the truth, the home-owner will win a cash prize.

Additionally, each week the celebrity panel will be joined by a guest panellist.

Dooley recently announced that she would not be returning as host for the third series of BBC Three make-up competition Glow Up, with Maya Jama taking her place.

– This Is MY House will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in spring.