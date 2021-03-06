YouTuber Zoella announces pregnancy

Social media star Zoella is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Alfie Deyes.

The YouTuber, businesswoman and author, real name Zoe Sugg, announced the news to her nine million Instagram followers with a video featuring footage of her ultrascan and a shot of her showing off her baby bump in the mirror of her walk-in wardrobe.

The 30-year-old said her baby girl is due in September.

She wrote: “We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September.”

Deyes, who is also a social media influencer, shared another video on his own Instagram account. It showed Sugg sitting on his lap and holding a strip of her ultrasound images.

The pair have been in a relationship since 2012 and Sugg first revealed they were dating in a blog post the following year.

The are reported to have been living together in Brighton since 2013.

Fellow internet personalities Josh Zerker, Jess Conte and Talia Mar were among those sharing their congratulations.

Sugg – the older sister of fellow YouTuber and Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg – found fame aged 19 with her fashion, beauty and lifestyle blog and YouTube channel, which currently has more than 11 million subscribers.