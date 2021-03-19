Professor Green becomes a father for first time and reveals son’s name

Professor Green has become a father for the first time.

The rapper, 37, and his actress girlfriend Karima McAdams, 36, welcomed a son by Caesarian section on Monday afternoon.

He said the boy, who they have named Slimane Ray Manderson, arrived two weeks early and prompted “scare after scare”.

Sharing a photo of McAdams cradling the infant on Instagram, he wrote: “Privately we’ve endured what so many parents-to-be have, your journey to us wasn’t a straight line whatsoever, it was a rollercoaster right up to your arrival.

“I didn’t allow myself to express my excitement as much as I’d have liked to, I wanted to freely shout about how excited I was about you joining us, but I was frightened. We had scare after scare during the worst of which, I said to your Mama ‘if he does make it, he’s grounded’.

“Having met you, I’m sorry. It wasn’t your fault and you’re totally forgiven. You’re far too perfect to be mad at.

“Born in Homerton Hospital, March 15th at 4:50pm, only a stones throw from where Mama and Baba grew up and spent their lives very nearly crossing paths until only a short time ago they finally bumped into one another…”

McAdams shared a similar image and detailed how she had been surprised by her contractions starting early.

“Things started moving pretty fast and it felt as though absolutely nothing was in place, my elected obstetrician was on his day off, my surgeon sister on hers too, our house was being redecorated, there was no clean space for the baby to land, our hospital bag packed only the day before with items missing galore,” she said.

Both praised the NHS staff for their work helping to deliver the baby.

Pop star Paloma Faith was among those sending their congratulations, joking: “Yes welcome to hell.”

Model Daisy Lowe, musician Example and actor Sope Dirisu also shared messages of support with the couple.

Professor Green, real name Stephen Manderson, announced the couple were expecting in January with a photo showing him in the bath and McAdams sitting on the floor looking down at her baby bump.

He wrote: “And then, all of a sudden everything is different. It all makes sense.”

The couple reportedly began dating in the summer of 2019.