Comic Relief 2021 raises more than £52 million

More than £52 million has been raised during Comic Relief 2021.

The charity event, which was filmed live in front of a virtual audience, featured a plethora of celebrity cameos and fundraising appeals.

Justin Bieber gave an exclusive performance of his song Hold On during Friday’s programme.

Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan, Michael Sheen and Jodie Whittaker starred in a joke film trailer for 2020 The Movie during the programme.

Host Alesha Dixon said at the end of the programme: “You have made an incredible difference to the lives of people here in the UK and across the world.

“Your generosity tonight will create lasting change for those who need our support now more than ever.”

Her fellow presenter Sir Lenny Henry said: “After a year of lockdowns, we hope we have given you laughter and joy.”

The programme was also hosted by television presenters Paddy McGuinness and Davina McCall, and actor David Tennant.

The fundraising total for Comic Relief will be updated again at a later stage once all the donations have been counted.

The Duke of Cambridge addresses viewers (Kensington Palace/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge made an appearance in the programme to thank viewers for their “compassion and generosity” in raising millions for good causes during last year’s Big Night In television fundraiser, which generated funds for Comic Relief.

Daniel Craig also featured in the programme as James Bond alongside Catherine Tate’s foul-mouthed character Nan in a sketch for the programme.

Another comedy clip saw Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Scott perform a sketch based on a crossover of the hit BBC shows Fleabag and Normal People.

The scene featured Scott’s Fleabag character Hot Priest doing confession with Normal People’s Conall and Marion simultaneously as they discussed their relationship problems.

Comedians Andi Osho, Alex Brooker, Jennifer Saunders, Jayde Adams and Caroline Quentin performed Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s opera Turandot.

Tonight for @comicrelief this gang will be singin Opera. We are all marvellous. And I am assured that even trained opera singers couldn’t make the noise that’s coming out of throat. #ComicRelief pic.twitter.com/1xFtcPBSKA — jennifer saunders (@ferrifrump) March 19, 2021

They were challenged to learn and perform the song and were coached by the English National Opera and soprano Charlotte Church.

During the programme, comedian and children’s author David Walliams joined Sir Lenny to meet schoolchildren, who were discussing the recyclable red nose being sold for Red Nose Day.

Actress Olivia Colman, actors James Corden and Idris Elba, comedian Matt Lucas and singer Gary Barlow were among the other stars to feature in the fundraiser.

It was also revealed during the programme that double amputee racing driver Billy Monger raised £2,376,183 for Comic Relief.

(Patch Dolan/Comic Relief)

Monger, who previously completed a 140-mile triathlon-inspired challenge for the charity, was told the fundraising total by the presenters.

He said he was “speechless”, adding: “That’s completely out of what I thought was possible, so thank you everyone.”