Date set for The Lion King’s return to the West End

The Lion King will return to the West End on July 29.

The musical, based on the Disney film, was last staged at the Lyceum Theatre in central London on March 15.

Tickets will go on sale later this month.

(Luciana Guerra/PA)

According to the Government’s road map out of lockdown, theatres will be able to reopen without social distancing from June 21.

Actor Shaun Escoffery, who plays Mufasa in the musical, said: “We are so excited to finally have a date that we will be able to perform for audiences again.

“At The Lion King we have always considered ourselves to be one big family, and to be coming back together after being separated for so long will be a truly happy moment.

“We cannot wait to be back on stage. When the opening bars of Circle Of Life play out, I don’t believe there will be a dry eye anywhere in the theatre.”

(Luciana Guerra/PA)

The Lion King has been staged at the Lyceum Theatre for more than two decades.

– Tickets can be purchased from midday on March 31 at https://thelionking.co.uk/