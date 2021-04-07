Eamonn Holmes explains why he has ‘been in tears again’

Eamonn Holmes has told TV viewers that he is going to be a “grandpa”.

The presenter said he wanted to share the “happy” development after having a “miserable” week.

The 61-year-old previously said he had been in hospital after suffering “pain like I’ve never experienced in my life”.

On Wednesday, he told viewers of ITV’s This Morning: “I’ve been having a very tough week… It hasn’t been a good time and I’ve been in tears.”

He added: “And I’ve been in tears again. It involves these two people here” – as an image of his eldest son, Declan, 32, and daughter-in-law Jenny flashed up on the screen.

'I don't want you all in tears … I just want you to be happy' Just after 11am today, @EamonnHolmes has an announcement he'd like to share with everyone. Make sure you stream it live on the ITV Hub 👉https://t.co/1VuxanpnIc pic.twitter.com/nXdAYLNTAh — This Morning (@thismorning) April 7, 2021

“Can you seriously believe that I’m going to be a grandpa?” he quipped.

“It’s very good… I didn’t think I would be so happy but I got very emotional.”

It is “lovely news, regeneration, the old guard goes out, the new guard comes in,” he said.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford (Isabel Infantes/PA)

His co-host and wife Ruth Langsford remarked: “You looked a bit like a grandad this week!”

The baby is due in July and Holmes said to his son and daughter-in-law: “Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives at this very miserable time.”

And he joked to Langsford, whom he married in 2010: “Are you going to be the wicked step-grandmother?”

Holmes has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.

Holmes and Langsford have a son, Jack, who was born in 2002.