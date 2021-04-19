London Grammar pull ahead in chart race for number one

London Grammar are on course to secure their second number one album with Californian Soil.

The Nottingham-formed trio, Hannah Reid, Dan Rothman and Dominic “Dot” Major, are outselling the rest of the top five combined, according to the Official Charts Company’s mid-week update.

If the album, which explores themes of feminism and fame, ends the week at number one it will follow in the footsteps of 2017’s chart-topping Truth Is A Beautiful Thing.

AJ Tracey (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The group’s debut, If You Wait, reached number two in 2013.

Filling out the top five are Brit-nominated rapper AJ Tracey at number two with his second album Flu Game, while rock group The Offspring’s first new album in nine years, Let The Bad Times Roll, is at number three.

Irish rocker Imelda May is at number four with 11 Past The Hour, which features collaborators including Ronnie Wood, Miles Kane and Noel Gallagher.

Blues group Greta Van Fleet hold at number five with their second album The Battle At Garden’s Gate.